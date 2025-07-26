FREE PODCAST 7/26 – WKPWP AEW Dynamite Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Cody’s TNT Championship open challenge, MJF’s state of the industry, Moxley & Darby vs. Cage & Starks (110 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (7-29-2020), PWTorch columnist Zack Heydorn guest hosted for Wade Keller and was joined by Jake Barnett from ProWrestling.net to talk AEW Dynamite with live callers including Cody’s TNT Championship open challenge against Warhorse, MJF’s state of the industry promo and his challenge to Moxley for an AEW World Championship match at All Out, Moxley teaming with Darby Allin, FTR’s AEW contract signing, and much more.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO