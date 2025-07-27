AEW COLLISION RESULTS (7/26): White’s report with analysis of Athena vs. Windsor, Caster vs. Bowens, an “unnecessarily good” wrestling match to open the show, Big Bang Gang tag match, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW COLLISION REPORT

JULY 26, 2025

CHICAGO, ILL. AT BYLINE BANK ARAGON BALLROOM

AIRED LIVE ON TBS & HBO MAX

REPORT BY JOSHUA WHITE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Nigel McGuinness & Tony Schiavone

Ring Announcer: Arkady Aura

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 1,136 tickets had been distributed a few hours before the start of the show; the arena was set up for 1,144.

[HOUR ONE]

-The fourth night of AEW’s residency started with Elton John and Tony Schiavone welcoming everyone to the show. Schiavone said they’re starting off with a big title matchup.

(1) DUSTIN RHODES vs. LEE MORIARTY (w/Shane Taylor) – TNT Championship match

Dustin Rhodes made his entrance with three belts or so. Moriarty made his entrance with an ROH title of his own, accompanied by Shane Taylor. Nigel noted that Lee was now the longest reigning ROH Pure Champion of all time.

The match started when the bell rang three minutes into the show. The crowd chanted for Dustin as Moriarty kicked away a handshake. Dustin started off with a wristlock, which Moriarty escaped uniquely with his foot. Lee reversed another wrist lock into a schoolboy pin for a quick one count. Lee transitioned right into the Border City Stretch, but Dustin was in the ropes.

Dustin took Moriarty down with a shoulder block and a single arm drag. Dustin ducked a clothesline and then clotheslined Moriarty over the top rope and both tumbled to ringside. Dustin pounded the steel stairs to get the crowd pumped up. Moriarty came back with a spinning kick to the gut. Moriarty hopped onto the apron and went for a running kick, but Dustin caught him and took Moriarty down with an arm wrench.

Dustin slammed Moriarty/s arm into the barricade before they returned to the ring. Dustin continued to work on Moriarty’s arm. Moriarty came back with a European uppercut and then a dragon screw that took Dustin down.

Moriarty followed up with a kneebreaker and then went for the pin, but Dustin kicked out at one. Dustin limped to ringside as Moriarty talked smack from the ring. Dustin slid into the ring where Moriarty took him down by the leg and wrapped him up in a kneelock. Dustin managed to kick his way out of it, but Moriarty took him down with another dragon screw.

Moriarty went for the leg again, but Dustin caught him with a chop instead. Dustin went for a second chop, but Moriarty ducked under it, picked the leg and executed a third dragon screw. Dustin was down as they went to commercial. [c]

They returned from break as Moriarty dropped Dustin with a clothesline and went for the pin, but Dustin kicked out at two. Moriarty continued to work the leg. Moriarty went for a figure four, but Dustin pushed him off with his foot. Moriarty came back with a low kick to the leg that took Dustin down again.

Dustin got to his feet and Moriarty kicked at his leg again, but Dustin sidestepped it. He came back with right hands, but Moriarty caught off his momentum with a reverse STO sending Dustin face first into the middle turnbuckle. Moriarty charged Dustin as he got up, and Dustin caught him with a snap powerslam.

Both men got to their feet and traded strikes. Dustin caught Moriarty with an inverted atomic drop but hurt his own leg in the process. Moriarty tried to lock Dustin into a bow and arrow hold, but Dustin fought it off. Moriarty slammed Dusitn’s leg into the mat. Dustin got to his feet and hit a couple of right hands.

Moriarty whipped Dustin into the ropes and ducked his head early, allowing Dustin to nail him with a Canadian Destroyer. Dustin followed up with a Cross Rhodes. Dustin went for the pin, but Moriarty got his foot on the ropes to break the pin. Dustin got Moriarty up and delivered a lifting reverse DDT (that I believe was, at one time, The Curtain Call).

Dustin tried to get Moriarty up for the Final Cut, but his knee gave out. Moriarty took advantage with a low roundhouse and then locked in and ankle lock on Dustin in the center of the ring. Dustin struggled, it looked like he might tap. Dustin crawled to the ropes and finally made it to break the hold.

Dustin sidestepped Moriarty in the corner and then set him up for the Shattered Dreams in the corner. The crowd cheered, but the referee stopped him from delivering the low blow. Moriarty took advantage with a running kick that dropped Dustin. Moriarty went for the pin, but Dustin kicked out immediately.

Dustin hulked up as Moriarty hit him with a series of strikes that had no effect. Moriarty hit another low kicked that stunned Dustin and allowed him to execute the Wu-Tang Forever (which is sort of a lifting, twisting, sitout neckbreaker type maneuver). Moriarty went for the pin, but Dustin barely kicked out at two.

Moriarty went for the figure four again, and Dustin caught him with an inside cradle for the three count out of nowhere.

WINNER: Dustin Rhodes in 16:00

(White’s Take: This match is what I’d call unnecessarily good. At 16 minutes it was a bit long, but well-worked throughout. Moriarty looked good while Dustin only performed maybe five moves, but he made them all count.)

Dustin struggled to his feet as his music played, before it was interrupted by Kyle Fletchers music. Don Callis and Kyle walked halfway down the aisle before Callis said Kyle had something important to say. Kyle told Dustin he didn’t come out here to fight and he doesn’t need any cheap shot since he outclasses Dustin in every single way. The crowd told Kyle to “shut the f up” as he told Dustin that the only thing he needs is what he’s owed: a one-on-one shot at the TNT Championship. Kyle said he wants his shot next week. Dustin asked the crowd whether or not he should give Kyle the shot. Dustin agreed to give Kyle the match next Thursday, live on Collision. Dustin told Kyle it would be a Chicago Street Fight, and added “I am your huckleberry, bitch.”

-Schiavone hyped the title match coming up on Dynamite before finally revealing the full tag team tournament bracket.

-Juice Robinson was backstage with Austin Gunn, recounting his run in with Big Bill last week. Juice said he was gonna stick his foot up Big Bill’s fat ass. Austin said that this tag tournament is personal for him, since Colten was injured. But, with the Bang Bang Gang when one brother goes down, another one steps up. He ended with the “Gun’s Up.”

-Back at the desk, Tony Schiavone mentioned the passing of Hulk Hogan, giving him credit for taking wrestling mainstream and starting the Monday Night Wars. He signed off with “RIP, brother” as they went to commercial. [c]

-Back from break, Lexy Nair was backstage trying to get a word with Toni Storm. Toni made her appearance, causing the screen to go black and white. Toni addressed Athena and said that last week was the first time she’s had a woman in her box that she did not like. Toni noted that she has a nonsexual friendship with Alex Windsor. Toni told Athena that she doesn’t have the ovaries to cash in her contract. She ended by telling her to sit on it and spin.

(2) BIG BILL & BRYAN KEITH vs. THE BANG BANG GANG (Austin Gunn & Juice Robinson) – Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament match

Big Bill and Bryan Keith entered as a team to what is apparently their team music. The lights went down to bring out Juice and Austin for their entrance. The bell rang to start the match 34 minutes into the hour with Juice and Keith in the ring.

They locked up to start and Juice took control with a wristlock, but Keith reversed it. Juice transitioned into a headlock and then dropped Keith with a shoulder tackle. Juice went for the pin but barely got a one count. Juice took Keith down with an armdrag and tagged in Austin. They executed a doubleteam armdrag. Austin went for the pin, but Keith kicked out at two.

Keith came back with a thrust kick, but Austin juked him and then connected with a jumping neckbreaker, Bill tagged in and shoved Austin down. Austin used his quickness and landed a trio of jabs. He went for the big punch, but Bill caught him with a big boot instead. Bill booted Juice off the apron as well.

Bill went to work on Austin’s leg, mocking his brother’s injury. Bill put Austin into a standing half crab. Austin struggled out of it as they went to commercial. [c]

The returned from commercial as Austin crawled towards his corner. The crowd chanted for Juice, but Keith dragged him back. Austin ki ked Keith off and then hit a desperation lariat that dropped Kieth, leaving both men down.

Austin again crawled for the pin, but Keith tagged Bill in first. Bill knocked Juice off the apron again and then mocked Austin for not having anyone to tag. Bill hit Austin with a big chop in the corner and tried to follow up with an avalanche splash, but Austin rolled out of the way. Bill made the tag, and then charged Austin, but he low-bridged him out of the ring. Keith charged in but Austin backdropped him over the rope and onto Bill at ringside.

Austin once again began the long crawl across the ring to Juice. He finally made the extremely hot tag and Juice charged in with jabs on Keith, before dropping him with a big left. He hit Bill on the apron, but Bill was unphased. Bill attempted to step over the top rope into the ring, but Juice yanked the rope up into his groin and then bounced him up and down, crotched on the ropes. Juice knocked Bill off the rope to ringside.

Juice hit and inverted atomic drop on Keith followed by a Russian leg sweep straight into a jumping senton splash. Juice hit a running cannonball on Keith in the corner and then went for the pin, but Keith kicked out at two.

Juice set up for The Juice Is Loose, but Keith escaped and shoved him into the ropes, where Big Bill met him with a big boot. Juice stumbled into an exploder suplex from Keith. Keith went for the pin, but Austin made the save at the last moment. Bill got the tag and held Juice’s arms back and shoved him into a running knee from Keith that rocked him. Bill went for the cover, but Austin broke it up again.

Bill lifted Juice up as Keith climbed the top rope. But Austin swept Keith’s legs out from under him as Juice slipped out of Bill’s grasp and connected with a big left hand. Austin rammed Bill into the barricade as Juice set up for a hurricanrana from the top rope.

Juice executed the hurricanrana, but Keith rolled through into a pin. However, Austin slid in and shoved Keith back, reversing the pin allowing Juice to get the three count for the victory.

WINNERS: The Bang Bang Gang in 13:00

(White’s Take: Perfectly good match, with a pretty cool ending. AEW may do to many tournaments, but a renewed focus on the tag division can only be a good thing.)

-The showed a brief video package hyping the upcoming match between The Young Bucks and The Outrunners on Dynamite.

-Lexy was backstage with Shane Taylor, who was upset about Lee Moriarty’s loss. Shane didn’t have a chance to say anything before Don Callis interrupted him, to remind him that there’s a $400k eight-man tag match later, where they can take out The Outrunners before their match on Dynamite. [c]

-They returned from commercial with Max Caster standing in the center of the ring. Max shouted out all the “Maximaniacs in the murder capital of the United States.” He did his patented chant before telling they crowd to quiet down and putting five minutes on the crowd.

(3) MAX CASTER vs. ANTHONY BOWENS (w/Billy Gunn)

Unfamiliar music played, and it turns out it was Anthony Bowens again, accompanied by the lumbering Ass Man. The bell rang to start the match 58 minutes into the first hour with Bowens immediately beating down Caster until the ref could pull him off.

Bowens went right back to Caster with hard chops in the corner. Much to Bowens’ frustration, the crowd began chanting “Let’s go Max, you’re the best wrestler alive.” Bowens continued to chop away at as Caster as the crowd booed. Bowens trashed Caster’s patent.

Bowens screamed in Caster’s face then delivered a low kick and then a Famouser. He hit a thrust kick and then set up for the Mollywhop in the corner. He screamed “Mollywhop,” but Caster must not have noticed because Bowens connected flush. Bowens went for the pin and got the win.

WINNER: Anthony Bowens in 3:00

(White’s Take: Looks like they’re trying a double turn with Bowens and Caster, which might not be a bad idea given how badly this run has gone for Bowens. The sooner they ship Billy to some wrestlers retirement home, the better for Bowens and Caster.)

Bowens continued to attack Caster after the match and Billy Gunn had to pull him off. Billy checked on Max as the crowd chanted for him again. Bowens seemed upset by this and marched off, yelling about being the pride of pro wrestling.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show covering the latest episode of Dynamite: CLICK HERE (or search “wade Keller” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

[HOUR TWO]

-Lexy Nair was backstage with Nick Wayne, Kip Sabian, and Mother Wayne. Lexy asked if she should call them The Patriarchy. Mother Wayne said not now or ever again. Nick Wayne then started saying something about being a man before being interrupted by A.R. Fox. Fox said he came to Chicago for a fight. Fox challenged Kip and Nick to a tag match. Nick asked if he wanted him to staple a picture of his family to face, again.

(4) THE CALLIS FAMILY (Lance Archer & Hechicero, w/Don Callis ) & SHANE TAYLOR PROMOTIONS (Carlie Bravo & Shaun dean w/Shane Taylor & Trish Adora) vs. THE OUTRUNNERS (Truth Magnum & Turbo Floyd) & TOMOHIRO ISHII & HOLOGRAM – $400k Eight-Man Tag match

Callis entered with Lance Archer and interrupted Arkady Aura’s introduction to introduce Hechicero in an over-the-top fashion. Shane Taylor promotions entered as a foursome before The Outrunners entered. Ishii entered with The Outrunners and Hologram made his own entrance.

The bell rang eight minutes into the hour and started with Ishii and Bravo. Bravo connected with some chops on Ishii, but he didn’t mind. Ishii came back with chops of his own before dropping Bravo with a running shoulder block. Hologram got the tag and landed a kick that knocked Bravo into Ishii who landed a vertical suplex. Hologram went for the pin and got a two count.

Bravo made the tag to Hechicero, who wrapped Hologram up into a few pinning attempts for two count before Hologram came back with a spinning arm drag. Hologram took Hechicero down with a spinning headcsissor and tagged in Turbo. Turbo and Truth took down Bravo and Dean with dropkicks.

Archer entered and Truth hit him with right hands and an avalanche splash in the corner. Archer took down both members of The Outrunners with a crossbody. Hologram came off the top rope with a hurricanrana, but Archer caught him, lifted him up and threw him into The Outrunners. Archer stood tall as they went to commercial [c]

Back from breaker, Ishii reverse a suplex attempt from Archer and landed a suplex of his own. Hechicero took out Ishii’s legs, but then ran into a gamengiri from Hologram. Hologram went to the top rope and connected with a double stomp onto Hechicero. Dean and Bravo double teamed Hologram.

Hologram made the tag to Floyd who dropped Bravo and Dean with right ahnds and back-to-back scoop slams. Turbo hit a simultanoues bulldog and clothesline and went for the pin on Braco, but only got two. Hechicero and Ishii traded headbutt before Hechicero landed a high knee in the corner.

Hologram springboarded into the ring and took Hechicero down with a hurricanrana. Hologram then stuck Hechicero with a dive to the outside that rammed him into the announce desk.

Back in the ring, Turbgo bodyslammed Bravo. The Outrunners hit the You Son of a Bitch Double Eblow Drop. Archer entered and grabbed Turbo and Truth by the the throat. He pushed them back into the corner, incidentaly crushing the referee. The Outrunners escaped his grip and double clotheslined Archer out of the ring.

At ringside, Shane Taylor assaulted Hologram, bringing Paragon jogging down the ramp. They chased Shane Taylor through the crowd (he was “off like a prom dress,” per Nigel). In the ring, The Outrunners connected with the Total Recall on Bravo. Truth made the cover, and even though the ref was still down, he came to just in time to make the three count.

WINNERS: The Outrunners, Ishii, & Hologram in 10:00

(White’s Take: Can you even call it an episode of Collision if you don’t have a multi person tag match featuring the Don Callis Family? Maybe, but so far I don’t think it’s ever happened.)

-They threw to a video package outlining Hangman’s journey to reclaim the AEW title and their upcoming title rematch on Dynamite.

(5) TRIANGLE OF MADNESS (Thekla & Julia Hart & Skye Blue) vs. LAYNIE LUCK & MAZZERATII, & RACHAEL ELLERING

Thekla’s music played to bring her out as Skye Blue and Julia awaited her on the stage. They made their way to the ring, where the opposition was already waiting. Luck and Julia started the match as the bell rang 22 minutes into the second hour.

Julia walked the ropes old school style and took down Luck. Julia hit a low clothesline from behind. Blue got the tag and blasted Luck with a running kick. Blue tagged in Thekla who connected with a running kick in the ropes. Thekla went for the pin, but pulled Luck up before the three count.

Blue tagged in and hit a cartwheel into a forearm before tagging in Julia. Julia went for a standing moonsault, but Luck got her knees up for the block. Luck made the tag to Ellering, who charged in and dropped Julia. Ellering followed it yup with a running senton . Ellering landed a cross-legged fisherman buster and went for the pin, but Blue broke up the pin.

Luck entered the ring, but Blue knocked her to ringside where Thekla drilled her with a running spear. Ellering made the tag to Mazzerati, who walked into a kicked from Julia. Julia made the tag to Blue who tagged Thekla. Blue and Julia connected with a double team uranage and Thekla followed it up with a running stomp. Thekla made the cover and got the win.

WINNERS: Triangle of Madness in 4:00

(White’s Take: This was basically a squash match to highlight the newly-formed trio of women. I like this group in theory, although I’d say Thekla has a higher ceiling than the other two. Also fun to get a Rachael Ellering sighting.)

-After the match, Queen Aminata’s music played. Aminata marched to the ring with a steel chair in hand, her eye still black from Julia’s mist. Blue, Julia and Thekla all rolled out of the ring. Megan Bayne appeared from nowhere and hit Aminata from behind. Bayne nailed Aminata with her running powerbomb. Bayne left, leaving The Triangle of Madness to celebrate over the fallen Aminata.

-Lexy was backstage with Stokely and a pair of security guards. Stokely was upset about Copeland hiring the Hurt Syndicate to attack FTR. Stokely then called out Austin and Juice, who take on FTR next week. Stokely held up his crutch to emphasize his point, causing Lexy to ask if he was injured. He just stared her down and walked off and they went to commercial. [c]

-They returned from commercial with Lexy interviewing Ishii and Hologram. Kyle O’Reilly rand into frame to tell them how proud he is of them. Roderick Strong interrupted yelling “KYLE!” He asked if he was ready. Kyle mockingly pretended Hologram was whispering in his ear, then proclaimed that Hologram was paying for Brazilian steaks and Brazilian waxes for Strong’s birthday.

(White’s Take: If you mentally blocked out the wacky Kyle O’Reilly with the Conglomeration promos from last year, here is your trauma trigger.)

(6) NICK WAYNE & KIP SABIAN (w/Mother Wayne) vs. ANGELICO & A.R. FOX

Nick Wayne’s weird slow-jam music played to bring out the presumed Matriarchy and Nick mocked Christian’s signature way of looking out into the crowd. Angelico and Fox were already waiting in the ring. The bell rang 34 minutes into the hour.

Nick and Fox started the match, and Nick charged in and dropped Fox immediately with a big kick to the face. Nick stomped at Fox and tagged Kip in. Kip beat Fox down in the corner and tagged Nick back in. Nick set up for a suplex, but Fox countered it into a spinning vertical suplex.

Fox made the tag to Angelico who came in with left-handed jabs to Nick. Angelico followed up with a standing armlock. Nick reached for the tag, but Angelico grabbed his other hand and tied up both arms. Kip distracted Angelico and Wayne took advantage with a running uppercut. Nick tagged in Kip as they went to break. [c]

The returned from break as Angelico dodged Kip in the corner and then hit him with a right hand, leaving both men down and going for the tag. Fox and Nick got the tag at the same time. Fox took Nick down with an enziguir and then a running clothesline the corner.

Fox flipped over the top rope to dodge Kip, and then “skinned-the-cat” back in straight into a dropkick on the corner on Nick and rolled back and caught Kip with a cutter. Fox dodged Nick and landed a cutter on him as well. Fox dove over the top rope onto Kip and then went to the top rope and nailed Nick with a flipping senton. Fox went for the cover, butb Nick kicked out at two.

The crowd chanted for Fox and Nick came back with a throat chop. Angelico tagged in and landed a fancy rising kick on Nick. Kip got the blind tag and hit a missile dropkick from the top rope of Angelico. Kip executed a running inverted cannonball on Angelico in the corner as Nick hit a moonsault onto Fox at ringside.

Nick set Angelico up and drilled him with the Killswitch in the center of the ring. Nick made the cover and got the three count.

WINNERS: Nick Wayne & Kip Sabian in 9:00

(White’s Take: Fox is still very impressive in the ring. At least he wins on ROH shows, ‘cause he’s the designated jobber on AEW. Good for Nick to be getting wins following his split from Christian.)

-Renee was backstage and started to ask Kris Statlander something backstage, but Kris interrupted her to say she had something to get off her chest. Renee asked if it was about Willow. Statlander mocked her for the obviously correct guess. Statlander said she knows Willow wants to move on, but she should’ve said thank you. Statlander listed instances she had helped Willow before saying she’s strong, tough and athletic. She signed off with “You can’t stop Stat” as they went to commercial. [c]

(7) ATHENA (w/Billie Starkz) vs. ALEX WINDSOR– ROH Women’s Title match

Bobby Cruz of ROH was the guest ring announcer for this ROH title match. Alex Windsor made her entrance first. Athena entered with Billie, showing off her AEW title contract. Athena half-heartedly shook Windsor’s hand and the bell rang to start the match 50 minutes into the second hour.

They aggressively locked up, pushing each other back and forth. The chain wrestled briefly before Athena blew it up with a forearm that dropped Windsor. Windsor dodged Athena in the corner and took her down with an armdrag and transitioned into a low dropkick.

Athena countered a hiptoss, flipping and landing on her feet, but Windsor connected with a clothesline from behind. Windsor kicked Athena while she was down and hit another low running dropkick. Windsor went for the pin, but Athena kicked out at two.

Windsor scoop slammed Athena and kicked while she was down. Windsor went for a second scoop slam, but Athena slipped out and then caught her with a headscissor that threw her face first into the middle turnbuckle. Athena and Windsor traded heavy chops on the apron. Athena ducked a clothesline from Windsor, lifter her up and slammed Windsor down onto the apron as they went to commercial. [c]

Back from break, Windsor connected with a headbutt leaving Athena and Windsor both on the mat. Windsor dodged Athena in the corner, then whipped her across the ring and followed in with a clothesline. Windsor hit a leaping lariat on Athena and kipped up to her feet.

Windsor hit a Russian leg sweep and rolled over into a clothesline on the mat. Windsor went for the pin, but Athena kicked out at two. Windsor set up for a powerbomb, but Athena bit her leg to escape. Athena ducked a low kick attempt, hopped to her feet and landed a thrust kick.

Athena nailed Windosr with an Ataxia (a lifting/spinning flatliner type move Austin Theory used to do) and rolled right into a Koji clutch. Windsor struggled but couldn’t made it to the ropes. Windsor leverage Athena into a pin, forcing her to break the hold.

Athena wasted no time and nailed Windsor with a backdrop driver. She went for the pin, but Windsor kicked out at two. Athena went to the top rope, but Windsor caught her with a jumping headbutt. Windsor swung Athena off of the roe and connect with a blue thunder bomb into a pin for a two count.

Windsor went for a sharpshooter, but Athena kicked her off, sending her rolling to ringside. Athena hit the ropes and slid under the bottom ropes, but Windsor dodged her. Windsor slammed Athena face first into the apron twice and then slammed her down on the floor.

Windsor tossed Athena back into the ring, but Billie Starkz grabbed her legs as she tried to get in. Windsor rammed Billie into the steel ring stairs. Athena took advantage of the distraction by connecting with a dive through the ropes. Athena followed up with a shotgun dropkick that knocked Windsor hard into the barricade.

Athena pulled Windsor up onto the barricade. They traded punches, balanced on barricade until Windsor knocked Athena down to the floor. But Windsor lost her balance, allowing Athena to powerbomb her off of the barricade onto the floor.

Athena slung Windsor into the ring and climbed the turnbuckle. Windsor struggled to her feet as Athena waited, perched on the top rope. Athena nailed Windsor with the O Face and made the pin for the win.

WINNER: Athena in 12:00

(White’s Take: This was a really good match and Windsor was more impressive here than last week. However, Athena was the more impressive of the two, and not just ‘cause she got the win. I’m not the first person to say it, but the sooner Athena drops the ROH title and moves to AEW full time, the better.)

-Billie Starkz stomped on Windsor after the match as the crowd chanted “Toni! Toni!” Athena was setting Windsor against the stairs when Toni’s music started to play. Toni charged down the ramp with her title around her waist, ducked Billie and blasted Athena. Toni hit Billie with a Mongolian chop and then tossed Athena into the ring. Toni Thesz pressed Athena and pounded her with fists. Toni took the belt off and held it up before preparing for a hip attack on Athena in the corner.

Toni landed the hip attack and then locked Athena in the TMC chicken wing. Billie Starkz hit Toni from behind with the metal clipboard. Billie held Toni in position for the O Face, but Alex Windsor returned to the fray to make the save. Toni brawled with Athena as Windsor brawled with Starkz. They knocked Billie and Athena out of the ring and then danced in the ring as Toni ran down upcoming matches and they went off the air.

FINAL THOUGHTS: One of those wrestling shows for wrestling fans who like to see wrestlers in wrestling matches. The main event was relevant mostly for ROH, but also helps to build to Athena’s eventual match with Toni Storm. Meanwhile, the tag team tournament match was both good and has actual repercussions on the revitalized tag division. Otherwise, seemingly random matches with obvious outcomes and some promos that add a little flavor to feuds without moving anything too far along. In short, it was an episode of Collision.