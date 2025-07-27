NEW JAPAN G1 CLIMAX 35 RESULTS – NIGHT 7 (7/27): Lansdell’s report including Oiwa vs Tanahashi, Tsuji vs Oleg, and Finlay vs Newman

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NJPW G1 CLIMAX 35 NIGHT 7 REPORT

JULY 27, 2025

PORT MESSE NAGOYA EXHIBITION HALL

AICHI, JAPAN

AIRED LIVE ON NJPW WORLD

Walker Stewart started the night on solo commentary for the night’s A Block action.

Results from the preview tags:

(1) EL PHANTASMO & GEDO beat UNITED EMPIRE (Jacob Austin Young and Great-O-Khan)

(2) SHOTA UMINO & KATSUYA MURASHIMA beat SHINGO TAKAGI & DAIKI NAGAI

(3) DRILLA MOLONEY & TAIJI ISHIMORI beat REN NARITA & YOSHINOBU KANEMARU

(4) ZACK SABRE JR & HARTLEY JACKSON beat KONOSUKE TAKESHITA & ROCKY ROMERO

Nothing particularly noteworthy took place in the preview tags. In the second match, Murashima tapped out Nagai with the Boston crab, which is slightly unusual in that we would expect the senior wrestler to pick up the win over the Young Lion. We got very little interaction between ZSJ and Takeshita, which was the correct call I think as it leaves us all eagerly awaiting that match. El Phantasmo joined the commentary team for the last preview tag.

(5) BOLTIN OLEG (6 points) vs. YOTA TSUJI (6 points) – A Block match

They started off fast, with Oleg blocking an early huracanrana, trying to turn it into a powerbomb. Tsuji escaped but ran into a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker. Oleg got four reps on a Boltin Shake for a quick two-count. Tsuji kicked Oleg off a Boston crab attempt, but then charged right into a scoop slam. Oleg locked in the Boston crab, sending Tsuji scrambling for the ropes. Oleg stayed in control with a few heavy forearms until Tsuji took over with a flying headscissors off the second rope that sent Oleg to the floor. Tsuji dove to the outside with a tope, sending Oleg over the barricade in the process. He rolled Oleg back inside and they took turns blocking a suplex from the apron. Tsuji managed to get himself back in the ring and hit the suplex, but his follow-up corner splash was caught. Oleg slammed him straight down and went for the Boltin Bomb. Tsuji got his knees up, catching Oleg under the chin, but Oleg hit a dropkick to leave both men down at the five minute mark.

Oleg recovered first and hit a corner splash, a scoop slam, and a Boltin Bomb for a two-count. He held on to Tsuji, rolled backwards into a standing position with Tsuji on his shoulders, and set for Kamikaze. Tsuji held the top rope to block and hit a big running knee lift that crumpled Oleg. Tsuji went for the Marlowe Crash, but again Oleg just caught him and hoisted him up for the Kamikaze. Tsuji repositioned and escaped but Oleg connected with a German suplex instead. Tsuji, with a surge of energy, hit a short-range Gene Blaster to leave both men down again. They got back to their feet and traded strikes, Tsuji hit a pair of superkicks and a headbutt to stagger Oleg but then ran into a Kamikaze for a near fall. He tried another Kamikaze, Tsuji rolled through into a backslide and hit a trio of kneelifts to the jaw. He set for the Gene Blaster…Oleg countered with a hip toss! Big lariat from Oleg! 1…2…no! He dropped Tsuji with an Attitude Adjustment, then went back to the Kamikaze well. Tsuji grabbed the top rope to block, so Oleg just climbed to the top rope instead. Super Kamikaze…countered into a super huracanrana by Tsuji! Well, kind of. It was not clean at all. Tsuji lifted Oleg for a Kamikaze of his own, Oleg countered with a crucifix for a two count. Tsuji hit the Gene Blaster with the full run-up and picked up the win.

WINNER: Yota Tsuji (8 points) via pinfall at 10:03. (***1/2)

(Lansdell’s Analysis: Really good match from these two. Tsuji worked most of the match from underneath and was convincing in doing so, which is a new role for him.Oleg continues to expand his repertoire but his limitations are still clear when he goes beyond seven or eight minutes. Tsuji’s big start fits with his status as favourite, but I tend to think he is less likely to win the tournament the better he does in the round robin stage.)

(6) CALLUM NEWMAN (2) vs. DAVID FINLAY (2)- A Block match

Finlay being on 2 points at this stage is somewhat surprising. My gut feeling is that it will lead to Gedo abandoning him, but we are only halfway through the tournament yet.

Newman did not wait for the bell and charged in with a dropkick in the corner. He beat Finlay down, then hit a basement dropkick in the corner. Newman went to the top rope, got distracted by Gedo, and got thrown off the top and to the floor by Finlay. Newman flew over the barricade, and Finlay followed him into the crowd. He continued the beatdown on the outside, eventually rolling Newman back in and covering for a one-count only. Finlay whipped Newman into the corner hard, then did it again for good measure. He continued his assault with a back elbow and a senton for a two-count. He followed up with a flying back elbow in the corner and a release suplex slam that sent Newman to the outside. Finlay allowed Newman to roll back in, but missed a running senton.

Newman fired up with elbow strikes, then dropped Finlay with a running boot at the five-minute mark. A Yakuza kick and a PK got a two-count for Newman. He was slow to get to his feet, but managed to send Finlay to the outside and hit a slingshot plancha to the floor. Back in the ring, Newman hit a double stomp from the top rope for a two-count. Finlay ducked under a clothesline and hit a nasty backbreaker and a Dominator for a two-count. Newman escaped an Oblivion attempt and hit a superkick and a big lariat that sent Finlay for a somersault. Newman went for Firebolt, Finlay reversed it into Oblivion for a near fall. Finlay got a buckle bomb and went for a powerbomb, but Newman rolled through into a Frankensteiner pin! 1…2…3!

WINNER: Callum Newman (4) via pinfall at 10:32. (***1/2)

Finlay was incredulous in defeat, jumping on the ref and then assaulting Young Lions on his way to the back. Gedo was conspicuous by his absence from that tantrum.

(Lansdell’s Analysis: Another fun match that did a great job of documenting Finlay’s descent into madness. He was in complete control and lost to essentially a tight rollup. Gedo being out of the picture for the post-match behaviour could be foreshadowing, or it could be me looking for proof that my theory is correct. Either way, this was not the start anyone predicted for Finlay. Newman is not likely to be a threat in the later stages of the tournament but he is improving his stock as a singles guy each time out.)

(7) TAICHI (4) vs. SANADA (2)- A Block match

Sanada’s outfit of the night was a new one, but very reminiscent of early 90s WWF Jeff Jarrett. There is a lot of history between these two, as Sanada turned on Taichi to join War Dogs. Of course he isn’t in War Dogs any more, but that’s a different story.

Taichi did not wait for a bell, or even to take off his own ring gear. He jumped Sanada in the corner and beat him down. After removing his coat he hit a hook kick that sent Sanada to the outside. Taichi eventually went out to join him, and they brawled into the crowd. Sanada got the upper hand and they went on a long walk around the arena. When they finally got back to ringside, Sanada dropped Taichi on the apron back-first. Back in the ring, Sanada stayed on the attack. He hit a dropkick to Taichi’s knees, but then missed a charge in the corner. Taichi hit a head kick, then took his time strolling around the ring as we passed five minutes. He hit another kick to the head, tore off his tearaway pants, and measured Sanada for a superkick. Yoshinobu Kanemaru appeared at ringside to grab Taichi’s foot, and the HoT Shenanigans (TM) began as Sanada kicked the middle rope into Taichi’s groin.

Sanada tried to throw Taichi into the Japanese announcers, but Milano Collection AT had finally had enough of being beaten up every night and stopped him. Taichi used the distraction to regain control, fending off Kanemaru as well with the help of Milano. They threw Kanemaru on top of Sanada and celebrated together to the delight of the crowd. Back in the ring, Taichi went for a lariat but Sanada countered with another dropkick to the knees. Taichi came back with an enzuigiri, knocked Kanemaru off the apron, and hit a lariat for a two-count. Sanada avoided the superkick and clamped on Skull End. As Taichi started to fade. Sanada dropped him and went for a moonsault. Taichi moved, Sanada landed on his feet, they traded counters to each other’s finishers, and Sanada hit a tiger bomb. Taichi popped right up and hit a back drop driver for a near fall at the ten-minute mark.

Taichi lifted Sanada for Black Mephisto. Sanada held the ref’s shirt and used that to block the move. He tried a low blow but Taichi caught his foot and hit a groin punt of his own. Taichi rolled up Sanada with the Gedo clutch, but Kanemaru yanked the referee out of the ring. Sanada hit a low blow to a distracted Taichi, then a shining wizard. Kanemaru slid the guitar into the ring for Sanada, only for Young Lion Masatora Yasuda to get in the ring and block the El Kabong. Dropkick to Sanada! Another one to Kanemaru! Yasuda and Kanemaru fought on the outside as Taichi retrieved the guitar. Sanada tried to beg off, and of course Taichi hesitated long enough for Kanemaru to come back in and spray Taichi’s eyes with whisky. Kanemaru nailed Taichi with the whisky bottle, then Sanada waffled him over the head with the guitar for the win.

WINNER: Sanada (4 points) via pinfall at 14:05. (**1/4)

(Lansdell’s Analysis: Taichi is starting to slow down noticeably, which is a real shame because he is immensely popular. Sanada was always likely to win here, especially as Taichi was a last-minute addition. The added wrinkle of the Young Lions getting involved to counter House of Torture is a weird one, because why are they the only ones who care?)

(8) YUYA UEMURA vs. EVIL (6) – A Block match

Oh good, more House of Torture.

Evil of course attacked before the bell, and they immediately went to the outside. Evil whipped Uemura into a barricade, then into a Don Fale who caught him and slammed him down. Back in the ring, Evil stretched Uemura in the ropes. He whipped him to a corner from which Dick Togo had removed the corner pad, then took time to taunt the crowd. Uemura tried to fight back but Evil avoided a dropkick and locked in a single-leg crab. Uemura dragged himself to the bottom rope to force a break. Evil continued his offence, which consisted mostly of putting his boot on Uemura, until Uemura was able to connect with a flying forearm.

At the five-minute mark, Uemura hit a deep arm drag and a dropkick. A back suplex was only enough for a two-count, but Uemura floated into a kimmura. With Togo on the apron acting like he would throw in the towel, Evil tapped out with the referee distracted. Uemura stupidly released the hold to remonstrate with the ref, allowing Evil to throw him outside into the waiting arms of Fale. Fale threw Uemura into a barricade, then rolled him back inside. Evil again stood on him. A pair of lariats dropped Uemura to one knee. He countered a third with a huracanrana into an armbar. He transitioned to a Fujiwara armbar. Fale got up on the apron, drawing the referee’s attention, and Togo smashed Uemura in the back with a chair. The ref got squashed between Fals and Uemura, and it was HoT Shenanigans (TM) time again.

After Togo hit the literal crotch chop, the referee recovered enough to count a near fall. Evil called for Everything is Evil, Uemura blocked it and after a few reversals he connected with the Deadbolt! He could not hold on for the bridge as Evil rolled away at the ten-minute mark. Uemura slammed him and went to the top rope. He turned at the last second and hit a crossbody to the outside onto Fale instead, then threw Togo into the barricade. He went back to the top but missed the crossbody. Evil connected with Darkness Falls for a near fall, then sent Uemura head over tail with a lariat. He locked on the Darkness Scorpion, Uemura fought it and finally got to the ropes to force the break.

Evil pushed the referee away, and Togo tried to come in for a Magic Killer. Uemura got rid of Togo but could not hit the Deadbolt after the damage to his back. Evil hit a fisherman’s suplex and whipped Uemura to the exposed corner again, but Uemura fired up and hit the Deadbolt bridge! 1…2…3!

WINNER: Yuya Uemura (6) via pinfall at 13:42. (**)

(Lansdell’s Analysis: Evil is the most frustrating wrestler on the roster. He is good enough to have really good matches, but instead spends his time with ridiculous interference scenarios. I could handle his slow, boring style if it weren’t for the constant shenanigans; heels traditionally have a more boring offence. Yuya on the other hand is the closest thing to a white-meat babyface in the current generation, but he is making it work. Having lost to Tsuji already in the G1 this year, I want him to get his revenge in the tournament final.)

(9) HIROSHI TANAHASHI (4) vs. RYOHEI OIWA (4) – A Block Match

In his hometown, Oiwa got the main event against The Ace tonight. And for only the second time in the night’s tournament matches, we waited for the bell to get started.

Tanahashi for some reason decided he wanted a test of strength with Oiwa, who is built like a shed. Having been comprehensively beaten on that front, he escaped the predicament and took Oiwa over with a headlock takedown. Oiwa escaped and they were back to level pegging. Tanahashi took control with a crossbody off the middle rope, then attacked Oiwa’s knee. He toed up Oiwa’s legs in a modified figure four until Oiwa got to the ropes. Oiwa fired in some strikes, then hit a gorgeous dropkick to take control. At the five-minute mark he caught Tanahashi in an armdrag, then went to work on the arm. He stomped on Tanahashi’s elbow and hit a scoop slam, but missed the senton to follow. Tanahashi hit a dragon screw to regain the upper hand.

Tanahashi slammed Oiwa, went to the middle rope, and hit a somersault senton for a two-count. Oiwa sidestepped a charge to send Tanahashi over the top, but Tanahashi skinned the cat and came back in with a twist and shout neckbreaker. He followed up with a slingblade for a two-count, then went to the top rope. He took too long to get there, allowing Oiwa to crotch him on the top. Oiwa slammed Tanahashi off the top rope, then went back to the armlock. A slam and a senton connected for a near fall at the ten-minute mark. Oiwa went back to the arm, dropping his weight on it. He tried for a teardrop suplex, Tanahashi blocked it and hit a straitjacket German suplex bridge for a two-count. He hit another slingblade, went back to the top rope, and missed the crossbody! Oiwa pounced on the opportunity and applied the top wristlock clutch submission in the middle of the ring. Tanahashi found a way to escape and rolled Oiwa up in an intricate pin, but it was only enough for two.

Off the kickout, Oiwa grabbed hold of a sleeper. He released the hold to hit a back suplex, and then went to the top rope himself. Big splash…connected! 1…2…no! Oiwa hit a Doctor Bomb for another near fall, then clamped on another sleeper. He went for the Grip but Tanahashi ducked into it and got a schoolboy for a near fall. Off the kickout Oiwa leveled Tanahashi with a left-arm lariat for the big win.

WINNER: Ryohei Oiwa (6) via pinfall at 14:20. (**3/4)

(Lansdell’s Analysis: It was fine, but nowhere near as good as the first couple of tournament matches. Oiwa has taken a little bit from each of his stablemates and is becoming a very well-rounded and impressive wrestler. He is a few steps behind Umino, Tsuji, and Uemura still but he has a lot going for him. I do not think this is his breakout year, but he has looked very good so far.)

Final thoughts: The card tonight felt very off, almost upside down in a way. Tsuji and Oleg could easily have main evented. Yota Tsuji is alone at the top on 8 points, with Oiwa, Uemura, Evil, and Oleg right behind at six. There was little of note here, except Finlay losing once again and becoming yet more frustrated. That is the big story I will be watching going forward.