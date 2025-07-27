30 YRS AGO – Keller’s WWE Raw Report (7/10/1995): McMahon acknowledges internet feedback on Raw perhaps for first time, Triple H vs. Matt Hardy, Lawler visits Isaac Yankem’s office

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 30 years ago this week in the Pro Wrestling Torch Newsletter paper copy…



KELLER’S WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW REPORT

JULY 10, 1995

ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED IN THE PRO WRESTLING TORCH NEWSLETTER ( ISSUE #343 )

The show opened with scenes of Bigelow & Diesel’s feud against Sid & Tatanka leading to hype for Sid vs. Diesel at IYH. In a soundbite Sid said he’s not afraid of a lumberjack match…

Vince McMahon & Jerry Lawler introduced the program…

(1) Roadie defeated Jerry Flynn in the opener. During the bout Vince McMahon and Jerry Lawler began talking about Roadie as being “underappreciated” and “charismatic.” They described him as “the man who guides Jarrett’s career.” When Jarrett jumped on the ring apron after the match, McMahon said that Jarrett was once again stealing the spotlight from Roadie…

McMahon then said he remembers when Jarrett wasn’t a star, wasn’t a big deal, and then introduced the skit from last year where Jarrett was turned away from a Nashville talent agency…

(2) Savio Vega defeated Mike Khorey…

Footage aired of further WWF participation in the Special Olympics opening ceremonies…

McMahon introduced Sid as “the man many believe to be the next WWF Champion.” Sid, accompanied by Ted DiBiase, came to the ring for an interview. DiBiase said that no one should ever insinuate that Sid is a coward or afraid of anyone, especially Diesel. DiBiase then introduced his lumberjacks…

Barry Horowitz upsetting Body Donna Skip on Action Zone was replayed…

(3) Hunter Hearst Helmsley beat Matt Hardy. During the match McMahon said: “Speaking of opinions, we certainly welcome yours ladies and gentlemen. Yes, many WWF fans were burning up Internet on the chat lines talking about the recent King of the Ring. We read you loud and clear notwithstanding your comments directed toward the WWF headquarters. We welcome very much your opinions and commentary and you’re going to have a great deal of it following ‘In Your House.'” (Several posts on the Internet over the weekend asked the WWF to admit they read their opinions and consider their criticisms. No idea why McMahon actually responded)…

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of “PWTorch ’90s Pastcast” with Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “wade keller” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

Todd Pettengill ran down the IYH line-up. Pettengill said he hates to admit it, but he is impressed with Jarrett’s singing ability…

(4) The Allied Powers defeated Tatanka & Henry Godwinn. During the match McMahon talked about President Clinton addressing a group in Nashville about violence on television, then went on to say the WWF “has been the standard bearer for enforcing its own safe guidelines of family entertainment, not to be confused with the undisciplined genre of professional wrestling in general.” That would qualify as McMahon’s second “out of nowhere” comment of the show…

Next week’s Raw main event of Shawn Michaels vs. I.R.S. was plugged…

The show closed with Lawler and Isaak Yankem in a dentist’s office. Yankem was working on a patient. When the patient said she liked Bret Hart, Yankem shoved a drill into her mouth…