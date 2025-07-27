30 YRS AGO – Keller’s WWE Raw Report (7/17/1995): Fatu’s new character debuts and tells fans “don’t do dope,” McMahon interviews Diesel with Michaels to close show, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW REPORT

JULY 17, 1995

ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED IN THE PRO WRESTLING TORCH NEWSLETTER ( ISSUE #345 )

Summary: Vince McMahon and Jerry Lawler opened the program…

(1) Yokozuna & Owen Hart won a squash…

Tod Pettengill did an “IYH2” report. He continued to hint at a break-up between Jarrett and Roadie, suggesting Roadie won’t be able to concentrate on his match because he’ll be too busy fulfilling all of Jarrett’s special requests before his live performance…

(2) Jean Pierre LaFitte won a squash…

Fatu’s new character debuted. A segment aired with Fatu in San Francisco saying this is where he grew up and the neighborhood has gone down hill since he left. He told everyone “don’t do dope” and to “make a difference and think positive.” No explanation was given why he was unable to speak for years and used to be billed as being from Samoa…

Jeff Jarrett’s video then aired again…

(3) Shawn Michaels pinned I.R.S. Late in the match, Michaels missed his superkick when I.R.S. ducked under and then hit him with a clothesline. Michaels though quickly recovered and nailed I.R.S. with a superkick and scored the pin… Another Isaak Yankem skit aired where he pulled a tooth from a kid…

(4) Kama won a squash…

Vince McMahon interviewed Diesel. During Diesel’s initial answers, Lawler (from the broadcast booth) talked right over his answers, then asked amusingly, “Hey, what did he just say?” Diesel then immitated Sid, including his eye fluttering, and brought out his lumberjacks. Diesel asked Bam Bam Bigelow at ringside what he plans to do if Sid ends up in his lap at ringside. He then asked the same of Michaels. Michaels then entered the ring and played Robin to Diesel’s Batman. During the interview McMahon fulfilled a fantasy as the WWF Title belt was hanging over his shoulder. Sid’s music then played and he came to ringside followed by his lumberjacks. Sid got on the ring apron, but didn’t go any further…