30 YRS AGO – Keller’s WWE Raw Report (7/24/1995): Michaels wins and does strip tease afterward, Dean Douglas debuts with school teacher segment, Goldust vignette, Jarrett concert clips

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 30 years ago this week in the Pro Wrestling Torch Newsletter paper copy…



KELLER’S WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW REPORT

JULY 24, 1995

ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED IN THE PRO WRESTLING TORCH NEWSLETTER ( ISSUE #346 )

The program opened with a few highlights from “In Your House 2″…

(1) Shawn Michaels’s flamboyant ring introduction then aired for his match with Jimmy Del Rey (w/Jim Cornette and Tom Prichard). After a top rope elbow drop by Michaels, Del Rey kicked out. But moments later, Michaels put Del Rey out with a superkick and scored a three count. In his post-match celebration, Michaels did a strip tease pulling his tights down several inches…

Highlights aired of Jeff Jarrett’s concert performance and Michaels’s IC Title victory over Jeff Jarrett. McMahon said there was dissention in the ranks afterward and made the first on-air suggestion that Jarrett did not actually sing the song. He then said that Roadie accused Jarrett of lip synching and said that Roadie may have actually been the singer. McMahon said Jarrett may never sing again, “that is if he sang the first time”…

McMahon announced the WWF would be going on-line with “America On-Line” sometime before SummerSlam which explains his mention of the “Internet” a few weeks back on Raw…

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of “Wrestling Coast to Coast” with Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “pwtorch” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

(2) The Smoking Gunns won a squash. McMahon and Lawler talked some more about the Roadie-Jarrett signing controversy…

Barry the Pitchman then pitched the “Ain’t I Great? Not!” t-shirt and the cassette tape of Jarrett’s song. He said it may be the only time the tape is made available…

A short “Golddust” segment aired where Howard Finkle announced “Golddust from Hollywood California.” No picture of Golddust was shown…

Todd Pettengill gave the wrap-up of IYH2 and then previewed SummerSlam. He talked about Sid blaming Michaels for his loss in the lumberjack match. A Mabel promo aired where Mabel said Diesel isn’t worthy of being champion nor he is worthy of even being in the WWF…

The Bret Hart-Hakushi feud was recapped…

(3) Bret Hart defeated Hakushi in the TV main event. Both guys hit some hot moves, especially Hakushi with a standing moonsault from the ring over the top rope to the Bret at ringside. Bret put Hakushi away with the sharpshooter. After the match, he piledrove Shinjya. McMahon said that may be the last time we see Shinjya…

Dean Douglas (Troy Martin, a/k/a Shane Douglas) debuted in an intro segment. The character is a takeoff on his real life occupation as a school teacher. He stood in front of a classroom and asked for attention. When he didn’t get it, he ran his finger nails across the chalk board. He then defined “knowledge” and said in upcoming weeks he’d be grading various WWF Superstars. He said they’re hoping for As, but they’ll probably get Fs…

The show closed with a brief Michaels interview. Lawler insulted him and said he’s now a marked man. Michaels feigned being scared and asked Lawler to take him on…