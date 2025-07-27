VIP PODCAST 7/27 – VIP Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (7-20-2007) – Keller & Mitchell look at the Benoit family tragedy media tidal wave, Cena stepping up as spokesman, Angle comedy, more (89 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the July 20, 2007 episode of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host Wade Keller. They discussed the fourth week of developments in the post-Benoit Family Tragedy media tidal wave including a look at John Cena stepping up and revealing his character and trustworthiness as a spokesman for the industry.

Then a discussion on the week in pro wrestling including the latest top angles from Raw, Smackdown, and Impact from John Cena-Bobby Lashley, Edge relinquishing the title, Kurt Angle comedy, and the Impact format changing, plus a preview of the Great American Bash.

