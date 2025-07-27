VIP PODCAST 7/27 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: “What’s on the Telly?” 1993 WCW and 2009 ROH try their hand at mastering the art of the TV trios match, plus mini-movies, Brodie Lee, very young Young Bucks, more (149 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined by Trevor Dame of ThROH the Years for the July edition of “What’s on the Telly?” as we continue our love affair with La Familia de Cubsfan! In this monthly series, Alan and his guest will each pick an episode of wrestling TV from that month in the past and break it down. This month we have two shows which really tied together nicely for comparison purposes, specifically with their main events. The top stars of 1993 WCW and 2009 Ring of Honor put forth their best attempts at the classic television trios match, and you’ll get an analysis of the strengths and weaknesses of both. WCW Saturday Night also gave us plenty to shake our heads at with some of the most ridiculous content of the era (mini-movies, amnesia angles, fake reporters, and Ric Flair doing his best Johnny Carson). Meanwhile, ROH on HDNet had its own struggles of a different variety, but also showed just how much talent the company had at its disposal. Trevor and Alan break it all down over the course of two and a half hours! Relax in your favorite chair, get a nice icy beverage, and check out what’s on the telly with us this month!

