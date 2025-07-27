News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 7/27 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell discuss Hogan’s fall from grace and what kind of future he has, plus a very good episode of Raw including Cena’s broken nose, more (119 min.)

July 27, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (7-28-2015), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s head honcho Jason Powell discuss with live callers Hulk Hogan’s fall from grace and what kind of future he has, plus a very good episode of Raw including John Cena’s broken nose, and much more.

