FREE PODCAST 7/27 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell discuss Hogan’s fall from grace and what kind of future he has, plus a very good episode of Raw including Cena’s broken nose, more (119 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (7-28-2015), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s head honcho Jason Powell discuss with live callers Hulk Hogan’s fall from grace and what kind of future he has, plus a very good episode of Raw including John Cena’s broken nose, and much more.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO