FREE PODCAST 7/27 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (7-24-2015) Initial Hogan racist comment analysis with Mitchell & Bryant + Radican & Sempervive talk New Japan G1 2015 (158 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back ten years to two episode of the PWTorch Livecast.

First, the July 24, 2015 episode with PWTorch columnist Bruce Mitchell and Travis Bryant of the PWTorch East Coast Cast discussing with live callers and emailers the big topic of the day – Hulk Hogan’s racist remarks from 2006 from a variety of angles and perspectives. Plus, a previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow diving deeper into Hogan story.

Second, the July 29, 2015 episode with PWTorch columnist Sean Radican and former PWTorch contributor Mike Sempervive discussing New Japan’s G1 Climax tournament, indies news, WWE hot topics, and more with live calls and emails.

