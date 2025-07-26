News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 7/26 – WKPWP Interview Classic (10 Yrs Ago): Ex-WWE Creative Team member Matt McCarthy reacting to Daniel Bryan news, New Japan G1, Lesnar-Taker, Cena-Owens, narrative structure of WWE (103 min.)

July 26, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (7-23-2015), PWTorch editor Wade Keller interviewed ex-WWE Creative Team member Matt McCarthy reacting to Daniel Bryan health news today, New Japan G1, Brock Lesnar-Undertaker, John Cena-Kevin Owens, the narrative structure of WWE, and much more with live callers.

