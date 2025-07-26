NEW JAPAN G1 CLIMAX 35 RESULTS – NIGHT 6 (7/26): Fann’s report including Takeshita vs. Takagi, ZSJ vs. Phantasmo, Norito vs. Umino

The show began with the New Japan roster, lead by Hiroshi Tanahashi and longtime NJPW member Tiger Hattori (with photo of Hogan in Japan with the IWGP title) and Hogan’s music (bumped by international copyrights). Hattori stood mid ring with the photo and Tanahashi to his right as a 10-bell salute was enacted after the announcer gave Hogan’s history in New Japan to the audience, with Chris Charlton translation.

(1) TORU YANO & BOLTIN OLEG beat DAIKI NAGAI & YOTA TSUJI

(2) UNITED EMPIRE (JAKOB AUSTIN YOUNG & CALLUM NEWMAN) beat BULLET CLUB WAR DOGS (GEDO & DAVID FINLAY)

(3) HOUSE OF TORTURE (YOSHINOBU KANEMARU & SANADA) beat MASATORA YASUDA & TAICHI

(4) HOUSE OF TORTURE (DICK TOGO & EVIL) beat TOMOAKI HONMA & YUYA UEMURA

(5) TMDK (HARLEY JACKSON & RYOHEI OIWA) beat KATSUYA MURASHIMA & HIROSHI TANAHASHI

(6) GREAT-O-KHAN (4) vs. YOSHI-HASHI (8) – B Block match

Chris Charlton mentioned as both wrestlers entered, that regardless of the result, Yoshi-Hashi would be the highest point-scorer in both blocks, which had been quite a surprise if you were told that pre-tournament. Charlton also (as always) had a great stat – Great-O-Khan is 1-7 in this building.

Both men exchanged power moves early, with O-Khan taking the fight to the ring. Both announcers mentioned that Yoshi-Hashi carried the weight of the injured Goto in this G-1 and has done well despite that. After several slams of Yoshi-Hashi onto the apron, O-Khan got a near-fall when they returned to the ring. Marty Asami added a count to O-Khan’s antics in the corner, which prompted Stewart to say “it’s never too late to learn how to do your job”. A throw of Yoshi-Hashi across the ring only got a 2 count.

Yoshi-Hashi countered a rope toss and hit his head hunter, and a series of elbows, chops and kicks. A neckbreaker on O-Khan got a two count, which allowed Stewart time to announce “no one stops big Hash”.

Both men exchanged massive chops, which O-Khan swapped into his Mongolian Chops, but Yoshi-Hashi spiked O-Khan with a killer dragon suplex. A fisherman attempt by Hashi was countered into a TTD by O-Khan. A kickout by Hashi was short lived in terms of space, as O-Khan went right into a head and arm choke. Yoshi-Hashi fought out, and gave O-Khan a ddt. “Big Hash” then went for a running attack but got a pop up Eliminator for his trouble. After a delayed pinfall attempt, Yoshi-Hashi kicked out. O-Khan then hit another Eliminator, but Yoshi-Hashi rolled up O-Khan for a near fall. A third attempt was countered by Yoshi-Hashi, but a punch in the face and the fourth attempt of the Eliminator was enough for the win.

WINNER: Great-O-Khan at 12:29. (***)

(Fann’s Analysis: Really liked this match. Yoshi-Hashi’s story is a fun one, and the injury in the block has made for math and stories to change, as currently “Big Hash” is a few wins from the playoff. O-Khan was really fun in this as well and both men were a match. I look forward to seeing them further in the tournament.)

(7) EL PHANTASMO (4) vs. ZACK SABRE JR. (2) – B Block match

Great to see El Phantasmo live again. His win against Takeshita, coupled with the forfeits has him on 4 points as he waited to face the IWGP Heavyweight Champion. EL-P put out his hand for a handshake, and ZSJ refused it.

Sabre Jr rebuffed EL-P’s first attempts at grappling, and appreciated the acrobatic escapes of his friend and former travelling buddy. Sabre went into Sabre-101 – quick counters into pinfall attempts that EL-P countered until both men were getting double counted as a result.

Zack then had the advantage until he ran at EL-P, who kicked him and took the fight outside of the ring. Zack however was ready, and a delightful counter to EL-P’s plancha attempt. EL-P then pushed this match into overdrive with a tope suicida that sent ZSJ over the rails, and a fan chant assisted dive into the crowd, which sent ZSJ into a row of chairs that were cleared of fans by NJPW personnel. Asami began his count, but didn’t make it past 16, as EL-P dragged Sabre Jr into the ring to try to win “the right way”.

Both men at this point focused on what they do best – ZSJ fighting through rib and midriff pain to stretch EL-P, and EL-P’s Phantasmo Driver and making the pace as frenetic as possible. EL-P attempted a few slaps, but ZSJ dropped him with a hellacious slap, and a Zack Driver for a long two count. ZSJ then slapped on a modified Dragon Sleeper and got the tapout win

WINNER: ZSJ at 19:20. (****)

(Fann’s Analysis: Absolutely fun match. As the reigning champ and the defending G-1 winner, this was a matter of pride for ZSJ against a good friend. Sabre Jr refused the arm raise of Marty Asami, and post match bumped fists with EL-P. I would highly recommend this match.)

(8) REN NARITA (6) vs. SHOTA UMINO (6) – B Block match

As the announcers talked about Gabe Kidd’s unfortunate injury, these men tore each other apart outside of the ring. I was quite surprised that Red Shoes didn’t disqualify either for chair usage, but alas such is the state of refereeing in 2025.

Umino and Narita’s relationship was focused on by the announcers as Umino took the best Narita had to offer. Charlton mentioned that Umino does not show weakness – whether to the fans, his opponents or even his friends. Charlton mentioned that it went amazingly as far as Umino not going to New Japan personnel medically when injured – specifically his neck and shoulder. This was reflective in the match, as Umino’s neck and arm were constantly assaulted by Narita.

Umino was able to have a moment of offense, only for his submission to get the “bell” but was actually another distraction to allow Narita time so he grabbed his push up bar and brought it into the ring. Umino however was ready, and dropkicked the weapon out of his hand. Umino told Narita to “wake up” and slapped his opponent several times. Narita however still had enough in the tank to get the win – his first against Umino.

WINNER: Ren Narita at 17:43. (***)

(Fann’s Analysis: Good story regarding Ren’s inability to beat his fellow former young lion. The interference and fake bell ring were unnecessary and annoying, but such is life. I think that whatever Umino hasn’t shown yet as a top face is getting there with this gritty, grimy fight through injuries.)

(9) SHINGO TAKAGI (2) vs. KONOSUKE TAKESHITA (4) – B Block match

Both men opened this match going for home runs with their offense and the violence they inflicted on each other.

The first ten minutes of this match were a study in strong style – both men just trying to destroy each other and not being able to do so. A sequence by German suplexes on Shingo by Takeshita were sold, then no-sold long enough for Shingo to wreck Takeshita.

Apologies, as unlike the prior matches, this match is so much my jam I’ve had to watch three times and still, the energy of the crowd and the wrestlers are side-tracking my coverage.

Back to exchanges from the stand up, Shingo got the advantage with a devilish jab, to the chagrin of Red Shoes. Takeshita countered a Shingo rushing attack with a Blue Thunder Bomb, but that only got two. At this point the crowd was riding the wave with them. Takeshita placed Shingo onto the top rope, but Shingo lariated the man to valhalla from the top rope. This gave me echoes of Hansen vs. Kobashi’s finish from 30+ years ago. However, Takeshita’s quest to be the guy in New Japan was undaunted – as he continued his assault, the elder Shingo eventually couldn’t keep going and Takeshita’s chickenwing crossface was enough to get the Dragon out and the ref stopped the match.

WINNER: Konosuke Takeshita at 23:56. (****1/2)

(Fann’s Analysis: Match of the night. I love the New Japan version of Takeshita so much folks. He is exactly what they need on the roster right now and the sooner they can get the time he’s in NJPW to 60/40 share with AEW the better for both companies in my opinion. Shingo brought his Shingo game as always, and these two have a chemistry I thoroughly dig. Watch this match.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: Well this was a show not to miss. Four really fun G-1 matches, and to me the story of Yoshi-Hashi and Shingo bear watching moving forward. With the injury to Gabe Kidd the booking around the “extra” points that may not have been booked for some wrestlers is making this a fun