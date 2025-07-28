FREE PODCAST 7/28 – WKPWP Mailbag from 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell talk Big E’s potential, Prichard-Aldis, Asuka-Sasha finish, Purazzo in Impact, Gallows & Anderson-Heyman, Keith Lee-Kross, cable viewership spread thin, more (88 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a special Mailbag edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast from five years ago this week (7-28-2020). They discuss these topics: Sasha Banks vs. Asuka, Karrion Kross challenging Keith Lee, reaction to Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson’s criticism of Paul Heyman, the Nick Aldis-Bruce Prichard back and forth, if pro baseball has done anything with its presentation pro wrestling could learn from, Deonna Purazzo’s upside in Impact Wrestling and the Impact Women’s Division in general, does NXT’s replay on WWE Network hurt their young male demo rating, and more.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO