FREE PODCAST 7/28 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (7-23-2020) Mike & Andrew talk TNA Wrestle House experiment, Dynamite reviews including crazy Bucks vs. Butcher & the Blade match (141 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back five years to the July 23 and 30 episodes of “All Elite Aftershow” with Mike McMahon and Andrew Soucek.

First, they discussed a crazy tag team match between The Young Bucks and Butcher and the Blade, as well as the main event with Jurassic Express fighting Chris Jericho and Jake Hager. Then they take emails! This week we get our long-awaited answer on the Batcave, and take emails on AEW, Brian Cage, Impact, Slammiversary, and a lot more.

Second, they discussed the Wrestle House segments from Impact Wrestling this past week. Then it was a lot of AEW-related topics and emails, including the introduction of Ariane and Matt Cardona on AEW TV, whether or not AEW should try to re-form LAX in some form, and whether or not they should target some lapsed pro wrestling trademarks.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO