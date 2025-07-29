VIP PODCAST 7/28 – WKH – Hulk Hogan Series, pt. 5: Hogan’s place in history of collectibles continued with Kelly Wells, plus overall thoughts on Hogan (45 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller continues his series on Hulk Hogan with various topics and cohosts. This is the second of a two-part conversation with PWTorch’s Kelly Wells who is the G.M. of one of the largest collectibles stores in the country.

The theme of this two-part series is Hulk Hogan’s role in the history of pro wrestling collectibles, women wrestlers’ memorabilia value compared to men, and more, plus the last 20 minutes features Kelly’s overall thoughts on Hogan’s legacy and how WWE is handling his death.

This is part two. Part one was published yesterday.

