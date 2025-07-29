VIP PODCAST 7/28 – WKH – WWE Raw review: Punk-Gunther heats up, Breakker & Reed beat up Jey & Reigns, more Hogan memorial content, Bayley dismayed, Kross-Sami, more (18 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the July 28 edition of WWE Raw featuring C.M. Punk-Gunther heating up in a face-to-face, Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed beating up Jey Uso & Roman Reigns, more Hulk Hogan memorial content, Bayley dismayed, Kross-Sami conversation leads to steps for Summerslam, and more.

