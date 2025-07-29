FREE PODCAST 7/28 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Weigle: Punk showing fire this week, Jey muddled promo, Hogan memorials, Bayley, Dom, more (123 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Paul Weigle to discuss the July 28 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix including C.M. Punk showing fire this week and putting Gunther on the defensive, Roman Reigns saving Jey Uso from a post-match attack, Jey Uso’s muddled promo at the start of the show, Bayley’s dismay over missing Summerslam, Sami Zayn-Karrion Kross dynamic, and more.
KEY LINKS…
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
Follow us on Blue Sky…
–https://bsky.app/profile/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.