10 YRS AGO – NXT TV Report (7-29-2015): Dash & Dawson vs. Enzo & Cass, Charlotte vs. Dana Brooke, plus Baron Corbin, Chad Gable, Elias, Kevin Owens, Alexa Bliss

WWE NXT Results

July 29, 2015

Taped at Full Sail University

Report by Justin James, PWTorch contributor

[Q1] To start the show, Enzo Amore, Colin Cassady, and Carmella warm up the crowd with one of their usual promos. There is a new ring announcer this week in place of JoJo. She is struggling to not laugh during the promo. It’s been something like three years and this act doesn’t get old. They are facing Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder.

1 – ENZO AMORE & COLIN CASSADY (w/Carmella) vs. SCOTT DAWSON & DASH WILDER – Tag Team match

Dawson and Amore start the match. Dawson with a headlock, then a shoulder tackle, but runs into a drop toehold. Wilder is in, but a running cross-body gets two for Amore. Amore and Cassady double-team Wilder. Cassady does well, then tags Amore. Amore with a top rope cross-body, but Wilder kicks out at two, then isolates Amore. Dawson and Wilder work Amore’s arm, but Amore can’t get to Cassady.

Slingshot suplex gives Dawson a two count. Wilder misses in the corner and eats the ringpost, drawing a double tag. Cassady with his hot tag offense. East River Crossing slam to Dawson and Carmella wakes up Amore for their double team finisher. But, Wilder yanks Cassady out of the ring and into the ring steps, then runs around the ring. Amore gives chase and gets creamed by Dawson. Dawson follows with a flapjack into a Codebreaker from Wilder – “The Shattered Machine” – to get the win.

WINNERS: Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder in 6:38. Dawson looks to be well recovered, though he is still wearing a knee brace. The NXT Tag Team division is quickly returning to the fine shape it was in a few years ago.

Backstage interview with Jason Jordan and Chad Gable. Jordan acts like he and Gable are partners, but not friends. They are mastering the art of talking to no one and rubbing their chins while not talking. Gable runs over the other tag teams. Jordan pretends to be asleep when Gable mentions the Hype Bros. Jordan refuses to participate in the “Ready, Willing, and Gable” line.

[Q2] The Tapout ad gets frozen and segues into Dana Brooke talking up her superiority over Charlotte. Brooke says that Charlotte gets her training information from her. Brooke successfully pulls off the Kevin Owens routine of saying things that are true and respectable by themselves, but in a manner that makes you dislike her.

Baron Corbin is out to face the “already in the ring” Jesse Sorenson of all people. The announcers reinforce Corbin’s arrogant heel persona.

2 – BARON CORBIN vs. JESSE SORENSON

End of Days ends it quick.

WINNER: Baron Corbin in 0:18.

Tyler Breeze barges into William Regal’s office. He wants to know why Regal won’t give him a match at “Takeover: Brooklyn.” Regal says he has “gone to the ends of the earth” to find Breeze and opponent, acts like he has a secret, and says, “Be careful what you wish for, flower.”

Jason Jordan and Chad Gable have team music now. They take the face corner.

3 – JASON JORDAN & CHAD GABLE vs. ELIAS SAMSON & LEMAS VALENZUELA, JR. – Tag Team match

Jordan and Gable get a good babyface reaction. Jordan does well against Valenzuela, then Samson tags in and demands Gable, and so does the crowd. Gable is in and takes some offense before showing off mat wrestling and athleticism. His style reminds me a bit of Tyson Kidd with a bit of amateur wrestling thrown in, and that is a good thing.

Gable gets double-teamed and then isolated. Valenzuela is in. He has a good look and moves smoothly. Gable escapes and forces a double tag. Jordan unloads on Valenzuela, then Gable and Jordan hit their team finisher, “The Grand Amplitude” (belly-to-back into a suplex into a bridge), for the win.

WINNERS: Jason Jordan & Chad Gable in 4:32. Kudos to all involved for turning the untapped talent in Jason Jordan into a viable tag team. This is a fun team to watch in the ring, and Gable has gotten the team over. I definitely would like to see more from Valenzeula as well.

Interview with Emma and Dana Brooke. Brooke cuts off a question to cut down Charlotte. Brooke puts Charlotte on notice and vows to run the Women’s Division. She says it is too serious to pat Tayler on the head, then comes back to do it anyways. Taylor is annoyed.

[ J.J.’s Reax: If Dana Brooke can continue to improve in the ring, she may well live up to her “Total Diva” nickname. ]

Video package summarizing Bull Dempsey’s struggles with food. He puts the food down and says it is time to get “Bull-Fit.” Cheesy ’80s workout video style music and graphics as Dempsey tries to train. He can barely lift five lb. dumbbells. This is so insulting to all involved.

[Q3] Charlotte is out to a good reaction. Dana Brooke is getting a mixed reaction, and there are lots of pro-Booke signs in the audience.

4 – CHARLOTTE vs. DANA BROOKE

Mouthing off to start, so Charlotte choves Brooke into the ropes, then hits a big boot on the rebound. Knee drop to the mat. Emma distracts Charlotte, but it’s not effective. Brooke dodges in the corner to get the edge on Charlotte. Brooke grounds Charlotte while running her mouth.

Charlotte slams Brooke into the mat, then tries to stand by Brooke, who is wrapped around Charlotte. Brooke shifts her weight to fall onto Charlotte for two. The crowd is super torn on Brooke, as she is getting the full Sasha Banks treatment. Charlotte escapes a hold with a cover for two, then starts offense. Big spear plants Brooke. Emma with another distraction but takes a fist, then Natural Selection ends it.

WINNER: Charlotte in 3:27. NXT is booked into a corner until Charlotte leaves the roster. It is very hard to imagine a heel other than Sasha Banks getting a win over Charlotte, even a tainted win, because Charlotte has been booked so strongly even in handicap situations and multi-person matches. Meanwhile, Brooke needs credibility, but can’t get a win over Charlotte.

Outside interview with Samoa Joe. He is in NXT for the NXT Championship. Rhyno says he wants to be the “past, present, and the future” of NXT, but next week, Rhyno’s future ends because he is in Joe’s way. Joe will destroy Rhyno and vows to choke him out.

Outside interview with William Regal “last week” airs. He has no idea what happened in that ring. Kevin Owens comes out to apologize and blames the adrenaline on his actions. Regal kind of nods his head and so does Owens. Owens leaves and Regal says he can’t wait for Owens to take a beating in Brooklyn.

Backstage interview with Eva Marie. She says that the win last week shows that her hard work is paying off. She wants the NXT Women’s Championship title, and says she is coming for Banks.

[ J.J.’s Reax: More improvement on the mix from Marie. She has been putting in some hard work, and it shows. ]

Kevin Owens is out to face Martin Stone, a jobber.

5 – KEVIN OWENS vs. MARTIN STONE

They immediately brawl, then Owens just takes over the match. Stone dodges in the corner and delivers a smattering of offense until Owens regains the edge. Owens hits the Swanton Bomb, points to the camera, tosses Stone into the ropes, and the pop-up powerbomb ends it.

WINNER: Kevin Owens in 1:50. Quick squash to remind us of all the moves in Owens’s arsenal.

Post-match, Owens yanks Stone away from the ref helping him out of the ring, then hits another pop-up powerbomb into the apron. He then climbs onto the ropes and mocks Finn Balor’s entrance. More reinforcement of why we aren’t supposed to cheer Owens.

[Q4] Video package on Rhyno, recapping his past and his time in NXT. Really strong package.

“Takeover: Brooklyn” now has an “official song” just like main roster PPVs.

Quibble: Why do Buddy Murphy and Wesley Blake have their last names on their pants, but Alexa Bliss has her first name on hers?

6 – NXT Tag Team champions BUDDY MURPHY & WESLEY BLAKE (w/Alexa Bliss) vs. THE VAUDEVILLAINS (AIDEN ENGLISH & SIMON GOTCH) – NXT Tag Team Championship match

From the opening tag team match to this one, the announcers keep reinforcing Bliss’s role in helping Murphy and Blake retain against Amore and Cassady.

Gotch and Blake kick it off. Blake walks into a unique takedown from Gotch which ends in an armbar. “Oh my Gotch!” from the crowd. Clever. Gotch and English double-team Blake. English can’t get out of a hold, but then defends against a double team, including a double armbar to Blake and Murphy. English sends the heels running to their corner.

[ Break ]

Gotch is in control of Murphy out of the break. He has an armbar locked in and delivers an uppercut. That’s another unique move from Gotch. English again fends off the double team, sending Blake over the top, then Murphy on top of him. Distraction from Murphy lets Blake nail English with a kick and cover for one. English finally succumbs to the double team. The announcers continue to talk up Bliss’s role in the tag champs’s matches, to the point where it will be a swerve if she stays out of the finish.

English again avoids double-team action to tag Gotch, who goes nuts on Murphy. Lots of new moves here. Gotch rolls up Murphy for two. Big back drop, The Vaudevillains want the Whirling Dervish, but Bliss grabs English’s foot to allow Murphy to get him from behind with a quick win.

WINNERS: Wesley Blake and Buddy Murphy in 7:22. Good match here, with the ending unfortunately over-telegraphed by the announcers and history.

Post-match, the Vaudevillains take out Blake and Murphy and send them out of the ring. They corner Bliss mid-ring, and she looks scared and they look angry. “Chiv-al-ry” chant. Gotch and English get their emotions under control, and hold the ropes open for Bliss and invite her through. She says they won’t do a thing, calls them pathetic, then slaps Gotch hard, then English, and lets herself out. Gotch looks like he may cry.

FINAL THOUGHTS: Lots of short matches here. If any matches other than Balor-Owens are advertised for “Takeover: Brooklyn,” they aren’t on my radar. NXT usually does a better job at getting their line-ups put together. Finally… Alexa Bliss has just blown me away and tonight sealed it. She took the previously rudderless Blake and Murphy and has turned them into top heels.