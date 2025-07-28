WWE RAW PREVIEW (7/28): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Monday, July 28, 2025

Where: Detroit, Mich. at Little Caesars Arena

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 12,271 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 13,138. The arena has a capacity of 22,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

How To Watch: Live on Netflix

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky & Stephanie Vaquer & Nikki Bella vs. Chelsea Green & Naomi & Piper Niven & Alba Fyre – 8-Woman Tag Team match

LWO (Cruz Del Toro & Joaquin Wilde) vs. Judgement Day (Finn Balor & JD McDonagh) – World Tag Team Championship match

Jey Uso vs. Bronson Reed

Roman Reigns to appear

Gunther has a message for CM Punk

