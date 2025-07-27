VIP PODCAST 7/27 – WKH – Hulk Hogan Series, pt. 4: Hogan collectibles history and value trends, his influence on wrestler merchandising with Kelly Wells (40 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller continues his series of podcasts on Hulk Hogan with various topics and cohosts. This is the first of a two-part conversation with PWTorch’s Kelly Wells who is the G.M. of one of the largest collectibles stores in the country.

The theme of this two-part series is Hulk Hogan collectibles and merchandise, the ebb and flow of the value of his collectibles over the decades and recently, and his influence overall on wrestling licensing and merchandising since the mid-1980s. Plus, a history of what merchandising survived with value from before Hogan rose to national stardom and is there anyone else in his league over the years in terms of collectible demand and how does Hogan compare to other sports stars outside of pro wrestling.

This is part one and part two will be published tomorrow.

