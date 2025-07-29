News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 7/29 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWT Talks NXT: Nate Lindberg discuss Santino Marella vs. Ethan Page, Jaida Parker vs. Jasmyn Nyx, Charlie Dempsey vs. Tavion Heights, more (59 min.)

July 29, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: Nate Lindberg discusses Santino Marella vs. Ethan Page for the North American Championship, Jaida Parker vs. Jasmyn Nyx, Charlie Dempsey vs. Tavion Heights, Lash Legend vs. Fallon Henley, Je’Von Evans vs. Wes Lee, and more.

