FREE PODCAST 7/29 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Fann on wrestling world and media reacting to death of Hulk Hogan, Summerslam preview, Will Ospreay’s neck, G1, WWE Unreal (131 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Rich Fann, a PWTorch columnist and podcaster. They cover these topics:

*** FIRST HOUR ***

A look at the wrestling world’s reaction to the death of Hulk Hogan, with a particular focus on WWE, Paul Levesque, and Cody Rhodes.

A look at the pro wrestling media and mainstream media reaction to Hulk Hogan’s death including the range of topics and career chapters regarding Hogan.

*** SECOND HOUR ***

CTE back in the news

WWE Unreal first impression

“Hangman” Adam Page vs. Jon Moxley scheduled rematch

New Japan G1 thoughts

Mercedes Mone’s belt collecting

Will Ospreay’s neck injury situation

Full preview of entire Summerslam line-up

