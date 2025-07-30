News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 7/29 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Fann on wrestling world and media reacting to death of Hulk Hogan, Summerslam preview, Will Ospreay’s neck, G1, WWE Unreal (131 min.)

July 30, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Rich Fann, a PWTorch columnist and podcaster. They cover these topics:

*** FIRST HOUR ***

  • A look at the wrestling world’s reaction to the death of Hulk Hogan, with a particular focus on WWE, Paul Levesque, and Cody Rhodes.
  • A look at the pro wrestling media and mainstream media reaction to Hulk Hogan’s death including the range of topics and career chapters regarding Hogan.

*** SECOND HOUR ***

  • CTE back in the news
  • WWE Unreal first impression
  • “Hangman” Adam Page vs. Jon Moxley scheduled rematch
  • New Japan G1 thoughts
  • Mercedes Mone’s belt collecting
  • Will Ospreay’s neck injury situation
  • Full preview of entire Summerslam line-up

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

