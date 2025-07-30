VIP PODCAST 7/29 – WKH – Hulk Hogan Series, pt. 6: Ask the Editor on Hulk Hogan-Sting worked-shoot at Halloween Havoc 1999, why didn’t Hogan help Impact compete with Raw in 2010 (23 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller continues the Hulk Hogan themed episodes with an “Ask the Editor” episode. Two topics are addressed from VIP member questions:

What the is the story behind Hulk Hogan laying down for Sting at Halloween Havoc 1999 and letting Sting pin him?

Why wasn’t Hulk Hogan as a centerpiece star enough to help Impact last longer in 2010 head to head with Raw?

This is part one. More Ask the Editor questions on Hogan will be published in another Wade Keller Hotline in a later edition.

You can send a question about Hulk Hogan to askwadekeller@gmail.com.

