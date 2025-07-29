News Ticker

NXT PREVIEW (7/29): Announced matches, location, how to watch

July 29, 2025

When: Tuesday, July 29, 2025

Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center

How To Watch: Live on CW Network

Announced Matches & Appearances

  • Ethan Page vs. Santino Marella – NXT North American Championship match
  • Lash Legend vs. Fallon Henley
  • Jaida Parker vs. Jazmyn Nyx

