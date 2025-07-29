NXT PREVIEW (7/29): Announced matches, location, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Tuesday, July 29, 2025
Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center
How To Watch: Live on CW Network
Announced Matches & Appearances
- Ethan Page vs. Santino Marella – NXT North American Championship match
- Lash Legend vs. Fallon Henley
- Jaida Parker vs. Jazmyn Nyx
LAST WEEK’S NXT RESULTS: NXT TV RESULTS (7/22): Miller’s alt perspective report on Undertaker’s appearance, Oba Femi defending against Inamura and Briggs, Saints vs. Troy, plus Ethan Page, Trick Williams
OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Powell’s NXT Hit List: Oba Femi vs. Yoshiki Inamura vs. Josh Briggs for the NXT Championship, Undertaker and Trick Williams, Ricky Saints vs. Jasper Troy, Blake Monroe vs. Wren Sinclair
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.