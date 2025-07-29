VIP PODCAST 7/29 – VIP Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (7-25-2007) – Marc Mero (pt. 1) advocating for changes in pro wrestling industry for the welfare of wrestlers (25 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Torch Talk audio series with Marc Maro. This is the first audio installment of the “Torch Talk” interview (also transcribed in text in PWTorch Newsletter #979/980) featuring Mero’s advocacy for changes in the wrestling industry for wellness and betterment of pro wrestlers’ health long-term and short-term.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO