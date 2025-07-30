FREE PODCAST 7/30 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review Wresting Open Rhode Island including Vanity Project vs. Shooter Boys, Open Door 6 Man War, more (66 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland review Wrestling Open Rhode Island’s Summer Sizzler Night One, and boy have we missed this promotion! There’s a tremendous eight-man tag with intersectional angles as Bobby Orlando, a mystery man, and the Shooter Boys take on Bryce Donovan, Swipe Right, and Vinny Scalice, the Open Door 6 Man War (basically a tables match to get a title shot) with super baby face Bear Bronson, Ichiban, Dustin Waller, Oxx Adams, Love Doug, and GAL, and more. For VIP wrestling, it’s Sinner and Saint in singles action at Prestige’s big show of the year, with Travis Williams taking on Jordan Cruz and the epic steel cage title match between Alan Angels and Judas Icarus.

