VIP PODCAST 7/30 – WKH – AEW Dynamite review: Hangman vs. Mox rematch for AEW World Title, Athena pins Toni in tag, Shelton breaks up with MJF, odd Christian promo (20 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the July 30 episode of AEW Dynamite including a Hangman Page vs. Mox rematch for AEW World Title, Athena pins Toni Storm in tag, a strange and meandering Christian Cage promo, Shelton breaks up with MJF, Young Bucks advance, and a nearly implausible MJF misdirect at end of show.

