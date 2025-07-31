VIP PODCAST 7/30 – WKH – AEW Dynamite review: Hangman vs. Mox rematch for AEW World Title, Athena pins Toni in tag, Shelton breaks up with MJF, odd Christian promo (20 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the July 30 episode of AEW Dynamite including a Hangman Page vs. Mox rematch for AEW World Title, Athena pins Toni Storm in tag, a strange and meandering Christian Cage promo, Shelton breaks up with MJF, Young Bucks advance, and a nearly implausible MJF misdirect at end of show.
