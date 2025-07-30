VIP PODCAST 7/30 – Collision Cafe with Brian Zilem & Amin Ajani: Collision review, Hulk Hogan’s complicated legacy, Athena vs. Windsor saved the show, Tag Team Tournament brackets confirmed (85 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Collision Cafe,” Brian Zilem and Amin Ajani discuss the following:
- 00:00 Introduction and Show Overview
- 00:38 Birthday Plans and SummerSlam Weekend
- 02:26 Netflix Series and Behind-the-Scenes Wrestling
- 05:39 Tiffany Stratton
- 10:37 Cody Rhodes and Potential Heel Turn
- 17:44 Hulk Hogan’s Complicated Legacy
- 25:12 AEW Collision Review
- 31:03 Tag Team Tournament Brackets and Predictions
- 39:34 Bowens and Caster: A Troubling Situation
- 48:49 Impromptu Matches: A Frustrating Trend
- 57:39 Women’s Factions and Future Storylines
- 01:01:39 Main Event Highlights and Future Speculations
- 01:12:25 Upcoming Matches and Predictions
- 01:23:18 Final Thoughts and Sign-Off
