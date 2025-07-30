News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 7/30 – Collision Cafe with Brian Zilem & Amin Ajani: Collision review, Hulk Hogan’s complicated legacy, Athena vs. Windsor saved the show, Tag Team Tournament brackets confirmed (85 min.)

July 30, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Collision Cafe,” Brian Zilem and Amin Ajani discuss the following:

  • 00:00 Introduction and Show Overview
  • 00:38 Birthday Plans and SummerSlam Weekend
  • 02:26 Netflix Series and Behind-the-Scenes Wrestling
  • 05:39 Tiffany Stratton
  • 10:37 Cody Rhodes and Potential Heel Turn
  • 17:44 Hulk Hogan’s Complicated Legacy
  • 25:12 AEW Collision Review
  • 31:03 Tag Team Tournament Brackets and Predictions
  • 39:34 Bowens and Caster: A Troubling Situation
  • 48:49 Impromptu Matches: A Frustrating Trend
  • 57:39 Women’s Factions and Future Storylines
  • 01:01:39 Main Event Highlights and Future Speculations
  • 01:12:25 Upcoming Matches and Predictions
  • 01:23:18 Final Thoughts and Sign-Off

