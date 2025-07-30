VIP PODCAST 7/30 – Collision Cafe with Brian Zilem & Amin Ajani: Collision review, Hulk Hogan’s complicated legacy, Athena vs. Windsor saved the show, Tag Team Tournament brackets confirmed (85 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Collision Cafe,” Brian Zilem and Amin Ajani discuss the following:

00:00 Introduction and Show Overview

00:38 Birthday Plans and SummerSlam Weekend

02:26 Netflix Series and Behind-the-Scenes Wrestling

05:39 Tiffany Stratton

10:37 Cody Rhodes and Potential Heel Turn

17:44 Hulk Hogan’s Complicated Legacy

25:12 AEW Collision Review

31:03 Tag Team Tournament Brackets and Predictions

39:34 Bowens and Caster: A Troubling Situation

48:49 Impromptu Matches: A Frustrating Trend

57:39 Women’s Factions and Future Storylines

01:01:39 Main Event Highlights and Future Speculations

01:12:25 Upcoming Matches and Predictions

01:23:18 Final Thoughts and Sign-Off

