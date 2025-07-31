TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS (7/31): The System vs. Trick & First Class, Jayne vs. Slamovich, The Rascalz vs. The Nemeths

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS

JULY 31, 2025

KINGSTON, RI AT RYAN CENTER

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

-Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-Clips from last week.

(1) LEON SLATER vs. CEDRIC ALEXANDER vs. JASON HOTCH — TNA X Division Title match

As these matches tend to go, everyone had a segment where they were on offense. They all looked good and this was action packed, while it lasted. Slater hit Hotch with the Swanton 450 and got the pin.

WINNER: Leon Slater in 5:00.

Slater and Alexander went face to face afterwards.

-Gabby LaSpisa interviewed Masha Slamovich backstage. Masha said that Jacy Jayne would regret facing her tonight. Masha said she was the one who made the title mean something and she was going to take it back. [c]

-Slater and Alexander sat side by side and went back and forth. Alexander noted that Slater didn’t beat him. Slater said that he still won. Looks like they’re headed to a match against each other.

(2) INDI HARTWELL & DANI LUNA vs. JODY THREAT & ARIANNA GRACE

Luna and Grace started the match. Victoria Crawford walked down the ramp to observe the match. Threat reluctantly tagged in to face her former partner, Luna. They traded the advantage. Luna went through the ropes to the floor. Grace attacked her and got a two count inside the ring. Luna finally made the tag to Hartwell. Threat slammed Luna for a two count. Luna hit the Luna Landing on Threat to get the pin.

WINNERS: Dani Luna & Indi Hartwell in 7:00.

Crawford cheered on from the outside.

-Jake Something did a backstage promo and said that Mance Warner was out of the way. He talked about facing Steve Maclin for the TNA International Title. Maclin walked in and they had a staredown. [c]

(3) THE RASCALZ (Zachary Wentz & Myron Reed) vs. NIC & RYAN NEMETH

The Nemeths tried to attack the Rascalz before the bell, but the Rascalz were a step ahead. Ryan clotheslined Reed to give his team the advantage. The Nemeths kept the advantage until Reed gave Nic a cutter and made the tag to Wentz. Nic superkicked Wentz from the outside, Ryan gave Wentz a DDT, followed by a Famouser from Nic, but Wentz kicked out of the pin attempt. Reed gave Nic a Flame On to the outside. Wentz hit the Spiral Tap on Ryan and got the pin. [c]

WINNERS: The Rascalz in 6:00.

-The Nemeths refused to leave the ring. Nic said they lost the belts on a fluke. He said they would get their rematch at Emergence. Ryan complained that they didn’t even get pinned — they lost a ladder match. Ryan insulted Rhode Island. This brought out the Home Town Man, claiming to be from Rhode Island. He wanted the Nemeths to apologize to his hometown.

The crowd was prompted to sing the Home Town Man theme song. HTM threatened Nic if he didn’t apologize. We finally got to the beat down portion of the segment, as the Nemeths attacked HTM. Ryan took HTM’s mask. Security ran to the ring and covered his face. The Nemeths attacked the security team. The Rascalz ran in for the save. [c]

-Frankie Kazarian backstage promo. He talked about a time where hard work was respected in TNA, but it’s not anymore. He complained about being made to leave the announce team. He said he needed to have a chat with Carlos Silva, and he wouldn’t be pushed around by management.

-Mike Santana made his entrance and cut a promo from the crowd. He talked about losing at Slammiversary. He said that even though he was cheated, he lost. Fans chanted, “You got robbed!” He talked about his history of fighting back. He walked through the crowd as fans chanted, “Santana!” He paused as he talked about having to watch the tears on his little girl’s face. He said that he held her, and she said, “You’re going to get him next time.”

Santana finally got in the ring. He said the same way he promised his daughter, he was going to promise the fans that he will be TNA World Champion. A spirited promo.

-Hannifan and Rehwoldt gave the Tale of the Tape for Jacy Jayne and Masha Slamovich.

(4) JACY JAYNE (c)(w/Fallon Henley & Jazmyn Nyx) vs. MASHA SLAMOVICH — TNA Knockouts Title match

McKenzie Mitchell did the in-ring introductions. They exchanged pin attempts early. Henley pulled Masha’s leg to give Jacy the advantage. Masha made a comeback with clotheslines and kicks. Out of nowhere, Ash by Elegance got in the ring and hit Masha with a title belt, causing a disqualification. The Elegance Brand got in the ring and faced off with Fatal Influence. Xia Brookside and Lei Ying Lee ran all of them off.

WINNER: Masha Slamovich by DQ in 4:00.

-Gia Miller, Moose, Elijah, Jake Something, and Mance Warner were featured on the Injury Report.

-A doctor checked on KC Navarro’s knee. He refused to clear KC. Trick Williams and AJ Francis walked in. Trick was annoyed that KC was injured again. AJ told KC to get a crutch and join them anyway. [c]

-The Elegance Brand celebrated backstage. Santino Marella told her that her interference in the match was unacceptable. Masha Slamovich was held back by security. Ash said she wanted her title shot next week. Santino said the winner of that match would face Masha. Santino banned Heather and M from ringside.

-Mara Sade (the former Jakara Jackson) promotional video. She talked about her history in fitness competitions and why she wants to wrestle. She said she loves the spotlight. She said she is a masterpiece, and she likes attention. She said the attention gives her power. She called herself a generational talent. She said she wants to be part of the TNA legacy. A really good video to introduce this new character to the TNA audience.

-Order 4 had a victory rally. Mustafa Ali talked about outsiders capturing the TNA titles. He said it was time for change. He introduced the members of Order 4, including Agent Zero the security agent, who he said would protect him. He got angry at the crowd for cheering Mike Santana, The System, and Joe Hendry. This brought out Hendry.

Hendry spoke from the stage and said there are no secrets in TNA. He said the cameras picked up embarrassing footage of John Skyler backstage. Hendry showed a video of Skyer’s face on a wrestling buddy doll. The doll was shown wiping his butt with an Order 4 shirt. Ali said this is why no one believes in Hendry anymore. He said Hendry was a joke.

Hendry challenged Ali to a match tonight. Ali said no, but he would do it next week. so that Hendry and the fans had time to prepare for something truly to believe in. Hendry said they would need to order four sets of ear plugs, because the fans would be chanting “We believe!” Hendry’s music played to end the segment. [c]

-Hannifan had a pre-recorded backstage interview with Sami Callihan. Hannifan said that people were concerned about his future in wrestling due to things he put on social media. Sami said he was disgusted with himself after his match with Moose. Sami said the things that Moose said might have been right. He said he hasn’t been the same since he broke his leg. He said he always suffered with body issues. He said he hasn’t been the same in years.

Sami said he loves TNA wrestling but being in front of the cameras might not be what’s best for TNA. Hannifan said the rumors are that Sami is going to retire. Sami said at Emergence he wants a match to see if he still has it. He wants to face Mike Santana. He said if he wins, it could be part of a comeback story but if he loses, he will ride off into the sunset. This was compelling. [c]

(5) MOOSE & EDDIE EDWARDS (w/Alisha Edwards) vs. TRICK WILLIAMS & AJ FRANCIS (w/KC Navarro)

AJ and Eddie started the match. Moose and Eddie clotheslined AJ over the top rope, then threw Trick over the top rope. Moose and AJ had an exchange. Moose knocked AJ to the mat. Trick and Moose battled next. [c]

Trick and AJ had the advantage on Eddie. Eddie gave AJ a Blue Thunder Bomb. Moose made the hot tag. Moose gave Trick a Rock Bottom and a senton. Moose gave AJ a headbutt. Moose gave Trick a powerbomb, but AJ broke up the pin attempt. KC hit Trick with the crutch by accident. Moose gave Trick a spear and got the pin.

WINNERS: Moose & Eddie Edwards in 12:00.