FREE PODCAST 7/31 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: WWE Money in the Bank analysis with Keller, Caldwell, Powell, plus Raw, Lesnar-UFC, ECW invasion of TNA, Summerslam (168 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from July 19 and 20, 2010.

On the July 19, 2010 episode, PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch’s James Caldwell discussed with live callers the previous night’s WWE Money in the Bank PPV, predictions for the Summerslam line-up, whether Evan Bourne should have been included in the no. 1 contender picture, TNA’s Invasion angle, UFC 116 PPV buyrates, Kane’s World Title victory and full analysis of that decision, and more. In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they broke down the TNA Impact ratings for last Thursday, including the quarter-hour ratings picture.

Then on the July 20, 2010 episode, PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell discussed the previous night’s Raw and in general all of the big developments in WWE in the prior 48 hours. They look ahead to Summerslam, talk about Kane’s win, discuss TNA frustrations with callers, look at the ECW Invasion angle compared to the Nexus storyline, and more. In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they constructed Summerslam’s line-up and looked at who the odd men out might be, possibilities for WrestleMania, plus discuss Brock Lesnar including the Shane Carwin fight buyrate and prospects for the Cain Velasquez fight.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO