FREE PODCAST 7/31 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Bliss attacked by Fiend, Styles vs. Metalik for IC Title, Shorty G tries to cash in, Big E singles push begins, more (111 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show from five years ago (7-31-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by cohost Mike Chiari from Ring Rust Radio and Bleacher Report to discuss WWE Smackdown including Alexa Bliss attacked by The Fiend, A.J. Styles vs. Gran Metalik for the IC Title, Shorty G tries to cash in on Corbin’s bounty on Matt Riddle, Big E vs. Miz begins Big E’s singles run but it’s the same old Big E, Bayley defends against Nikki Cross, Sheamus and Jeff Hardy follow-up on Bar Fight, a Firefly Funhouse, and more.

