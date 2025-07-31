News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 7/31 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Machado & Duncan talk Summerslam lacking hype, Cena vs. Cody, Kevin at TNA Slammiversary, more (92 min.)

July 31, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” Javier Machado and Kevin Duncan acknowledge:

  • The Judgment Day, Dominick, and how WWE time only moves when the camera is on
  • Kevin at TNA Slammiversary
  • Is Summerslam lacking hype?
  • Summerslam preview
  • Cena vs. Cody; when is/does Cena turn face?
  • Reigns & Jey vs. Reed & Breaker; does Breaker break out?
  • More bad finishes
  • Kross vs. Sami; Kross gets on Summerslam
  • Drew & Logan vs. Orton & Jelly Roll
  • Punk vs. Gunther; can we get a cash-in?
  • Cargill vs. Stratton
  • Charlotte & Bliss vs. Raquel & Roxanne; Charlotte proves she’s human?
  • Naomi vs. Iyo vs. Rhea, and the obvious finish
  • Lyra vs. Becky, and how does Bayley fit in?
  • Heath Ledger
  • “Naked Gun” and the “Scary Movie” franchise
  • Dominick vs. AJ Styles, and is AJ on a low-key retirement tour?
  • Does Jericho get another WWE run?
  • Six Way TLC match
  • Fatu vs. Solo
  • Will WWE eventually acquire TNA?
  • Kevin on Hogan
  • And more…

