FREE PODCAST 7/31 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Machado & Duncan talk Summerslam lacking hype, Cena vs. Cody, Kevin at TNA Slammiversary, more (92 min.)

In this episode of PWTorch Dailycast series "Acknowledging WWE," Javier Machado and Kevin Duncan acknowledge:
- The Judgment Day, Dominick, and how WWE time only moves when the camera is on
- Kevin at TNA Slammiversary
- Is Summerslam lacking hype?
- Summerslam preview
- Cena vs. Cody; when is/does Cena turn face?
- Reigns & Jey vs. Reed & Breaker; does Breaker break out?
- More bad finishes
- Kross vs. Sami; Kross gets on Summerslam
- Drew & Logan vs. Orton & Jelly Roll
- Punk vs. Gunther; can we get a cash-in?
- Cargill vs. Stratton
- Charlotte & Bliss vs. Raquel & Roxanne; Charlotte proves she’s human?
- Naomi vs. Iyo vs. Rhea, and the obvious finish
- Lyra vs. Becky, and how does Bayley fit in?
- Heath Ledger
- “Naked Gun” and the “Scary Movie” franchise
- Dominick vs. AJ Styles, and is AJ on a low-key retirement tour?
- Does Jericho get another WWE run?
- Six Way TLC match
- Fatu vs. Solo
- Will WWE eventually acquire TNA?
- Kevin on Hogan
- And more…
