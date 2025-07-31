FREE PODCAST 7/31 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Machado & Duncan talk Summerslam lacking hype, Cena vs. Cody, Kevin at TNA Slammiversary, more (92 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

In this episode of PWTorch Dailycast series "Acknowledging WWE," Javier Machado and Kevin Duncan acknowledge:

The Judgment Day, Dominick, and how WWE time only moves when the camera is on

Kevin at TNA Slammiversary

Is Summerslam lacking hype?

Summerslam preview

Cena vs. Cody; when is/does Cena turn face?

Reigns & Jey vs. Reed & Breaker; does Breaker break out?

More bad finishes

Kross vs. Sami; Kross gets on Summerslam

Drew & Logan vs. Orton & Jelly Roll

Punk vs. Gunther; can we get a cash-in?

Cargill vs. Stratton

Charlotte & Bliss vs. Raquel & Roxanne; Charlotte proves she’s human?

Naomi vs. Iyo vs. Rhea, and the obvious finish

Lyra vs. Becky, and how does Bayley fit in?

Heath Ledger

“Naked Gun” and the “Scary Movie” franchise

Dominick vs. AJ Styles, and is AJ on a low-key retirement tour?

Does Jericho get another WWE run?

Six Way TLC match

Fatu vs. Solo

Will WWE eventually acquire TNA?

Kevin on Hogan

And more…

