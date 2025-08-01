VIP PODCAST 7/31 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): WWE Unreal review, New Japan G1, WWE’s Hogan segments, “Beyond Nitro” book review, Summerslam preview (100 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s current events episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, the following topics are covered:
- WWE Untold thoughts after watching full series
- Reviews of NXT, Smackdown, and Raw including the WWE segments acknowledging the death of Hulk Hogan
- A preview of Summerslam
- Reviews of AEW Collision and Dynamite
- A look the latest from UFC
- A review of “Beyond Nitro” by Guy Evans
- An overview of New Japan’s G1 tournament through eight nights and updated standings
View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.