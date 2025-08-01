News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 7/31 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): WWE Unreal review, New Japan G1, WWE’s Hogan segments, “Beyond Nitro” book review, Summerslam preview (100 min.)

August 1, 2025

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s current events episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, the following topics are covered:

  • WWE Untold thoughts after watching full series
  • Reviews of NXT, Smackdown, and Raw including the WWE segments acknowledging the death of Hulk Hogan
  • A preview of Summerslam
  • Reviews of AEW Collision and Dynamite
  • A look the latest from UFC
  • A review of “Beyond Nitro” by Guy Evans
  • An overview of New Japan’s G1 tournament through eight nights and updated standings

View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025