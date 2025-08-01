VIP PODCAST 7/31 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): WWE Unreal review, New Japan G1, WWE’s Hogan segments, “Beyond Nitro” book review, Summerslam preview (100 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s current events episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, the following topics are covered:

WWE Untold thoughts after watching full series

Reviews of NXT, Smackdown, and Raw including the WWE segments acknowledging the death of Hulk Hogan

A preview of Summerslam

Reviews of AEW Collision and Dynamite

A look the latest from UFC

A review of “Beyond Nitro” by Guy Evans

An overview of New Japan’s G1 tournament through eight nights and updated standings

View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO