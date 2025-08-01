VIP PODCAST 7/31 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Punk prospects in Attitude Era, Hogan’s pay, Cormier as a commentator, Ole Anderson’s eye for talent, Trick Williams, more (72 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

How should first-time World Title defenses be handled? The pattern in AEW has been an upper-mid-carder getting the first title shot.

Thoughts on Vince McMahon not giving out guaranteed contracts in the WWF in the 1980s and beyond and whether any particular wrestlers got really shortchanged

Did Ole Anderson have a terrible eye for talent?

Can a good case be made C.M. Punk wouldn’t have been a big star in the Attitude Era due to his promos and the fan culture then?

Thoughts on Daniel Cormier as a commentator with UFC and would he be a good fit in pro wrestling since he’s a fan?

Did Zane Bresloff deserve more credit for WCW Nitro’s run of success?

Is it inevitable Seth Rollins returns and cashes in right away? Is there a way to change fans popping for MITB cash-ins when heels run out?

Is Trick Williams getting better as a heel now?

Why did Hulk Hogan get such big contracts and paydays when it seemed he had little or no negotiating leverage?

An idea for how to stop fans from doing “This is awesome!” and “You deserve it!” chants

Are there signs of WWE business having peaked and being on a downward trajectory now?

What are the prospects of Rusev, Aleister Black, and Andrade breaking out as stars or getting to the next level?

