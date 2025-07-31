WWE YOUTUBE VIDEO REVIEW: Top 25 Most Sinister Summerslam Moments prep fans for possible shocking betrayals or attacks this weekend

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

As one of WWE’s premier PLE’s, SummerSlam has long been a source of happiness. Many debuts and returns have happened over the years, forever changing the landscape of WWE. Shocking title changes and retentions have been filled with joy for fans who desperately wanted their chosen wrestler to win.

However, just like wrestling as a whole, there’s always been a lot of moments of pure evil and hatred in the ring. Sometimes it’s an attack on a fellow competitor. Other times it’s a betrayal that destroys factions and friendships. In anticipation of the first two night SummerSlam on Saturday and Sunday, the WWE YouTube channel uploaded a special edition of their Top 10 series. This time the video features 25 of the most evil moments in SummerSlam history. These despicable acts shocked fans as they watched them live, as careers were forever changed during some of those moments.

This was a good video showing how one singular act can forever change a friendship or change a match result. The littlest of things can spark a chain reaction that can totally alter someone’s trajectory in WWE.

For instance, Bobby Lashley put Goldberg’s son Gage in the Hurt Lock in 2021. When Goldberg crawled over to his son, you could see the parental instinct to protect him on his face. The following weeks continued the feud, with Gage as the central point of their rematch at Crown Jewel. It was good to see Goldberg’s passion towards beating Lashley throughout their feud, showing his desire to defend his family in the process.

They also showed Finn Balor betraying Damian Priest last year. That was the catalyst to months of tension between the two men, forever changing the Judgment Day in the process. Balor’s new iteration of the group has been doing good, and Priest has had a nice run since leaving as well.

Overall, this was a great compilation showcasing despicable acts at SummerSlam that both shocked the audience watching and altered the careers of some of the wrestlers involved.

People usually come back to those times years later and pinpoint that as a career altering moment that has been remembered by everyone. Ronda Rousey choking out the referee in 2022 showed that she was still very dangerous in the ring after losing her Smackdown Women’s Championship to Liv Morgan. Paul Bearer betraying the Undertaker in 1996 to help Mankind win their Boiler Room Brawl match showed that you can truly trust no one in WWE. Even if someone has been by your side for years, there’s no guarantee they will sIck with you forever.

These moments definitely show that anything can happen at SummerSlam. With a two night event, there’s likely going to be some shocking things happening this year.