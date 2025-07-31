VIP PODCAST 7/30 – WKH – Hulk Hogan Series, pt. 7: Personal notes about Hulk Hogan as a kid and as a journalist, a look at Hogan-Bischoff friendship (21 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller continues the Hulk Hogan themed episodes.

First, some personal notes on Hulk Hogan including what he meant to me as a kid watching the birth of Hulkamania, with some observations on what made me as a kid admire Hogan and root for Hogan so much. Then, an anecdote about my time being “phone pals” with Hogan and how it ended.

Then, another Ask the Editor question regarding Hogan’s friendship with Eric Bischoff compared to Hogan’s friendship with Vince McMahon in addition to their business relationship.

You can send a question about Hulk Hogan to askwadekeller@gmail.com.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO