NJPW G1 CLIMAX 35 RESULTS – NIGHT 10 (8/2): Pomares’s results & analysis of ZSJ vs. O-Khan, Takeshita vs. Moloney, Takagi vs. ELP, Yoshi vs. Umino, more

NJPW G1 CLIMAX 35: NIGHT 10 REPORT

JULY 23, 2025

HIROSHIMA, JAPAN AT HIROSHIMA SUN PLAZA

AIRED LIVE ON NJPW WORLD

REPORT BY MAURICIO POMARES, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentator: Walker Stewart, Rocky Romero

UNDERCARD TAGS

(1) BOLTIN OLEG & TORU YANO vs. UNITED EMPIRE (Callum Newman & Jakob Austin Young)

Yaon blocked Jakob’s Ladder twice and hit Young with a low blow, setting him up for a roll-up and the win.

WINNERS: Boltin Oleg & Toru Yano at 4:03

(2) TAICHI & MASATORA YASUDA vs. TMDK (Ryohei Oiwa & Hartley Jackson)

Jackson crushed Yasuda with a senton and got the win with the Jagged Edge.

WINNERS: TMDK at 8:15

(3) YUYA UEMURA & SHOMA KATO vs. HOUSE OF TORTURE (Sanada & Yoshinobu Kanemaru)

Kanemaru blocked a dropkick from Kato and forced him to tap out with a Boston Crab.

WINNERS: House of Torture at 7:24

(4) HIROSHI TANAHASHI & KATSUYA MURASHIMA vs. YOTA TSUJI & DAIKI NAGAI

Tanahashi took Tsuji down with a dragon screw and put him in a Cloverleaf while Murashima forced Nagai to tap out with a Boston Crab.

WINNERS: Hiroshi Tanahashi & Katsuya Murashima at 6:40

(5) BULLET CLUB (David Finlay & Gedo) vs. HOUSE OF TORTURE (Evil & Dick Togo w/Don Fale)

Togo and Fale held Finlay in the ropes while Evil made Togo submit with the Darkness Scorpion.

WINNERS: House of Torture at 5:23

B BLOCK MATCHES

REN NARITA (6) vs. GABE KIDD (0) – B Block Match

Gabe Kidd withdrew from the tournament, therefore had to forfeit his match against Ren Narita

WINNER: Ren Narita (8 pts) via Forfeit

(6) SHOTA UMINO (4) vs. YOSHI-HASHI (8) – B Block Match

Umino avoided Yoshi’s clotheslines and caught him with a dropkick to the head. Yoshi sent Umino out of the ring and drove him into the guardrail, setting him up for a snap suplex. Back in the ring, Yoshi hung Umino on the top rope and nailed him with a dropkick to the back for a two count. Yoshi blasted Umino with chops to the chest, but Umino shut him down with a dropkick to the knee. Umino clocked Yoshi with a corner uppercut and dropped him with a fisherman suplex for a two count. Yoshi blocked a dragon suplex and turned Umino inside out with a dropkick to the knee.

Umino spiked Yoshi with a Tornado DDT and cracked him with a knee strike to the back of the head before laying him out with a Jackknife Powerbomb for a two count. Umino immediately trapped Yoshi in an STF, until he was able to grab the ropes. They traded forearm strikes and chops, but Yoshi was able to take Umino down with a clothesline. Yoshi countered a back body drop with a Destroyer for a two count. They hit each other with dragon suplexes before Umino laid Yoshi out with a lariat and a running knee strike. Yoshi countered the Second Chapter with a reverse DDT, leaving both of them down.

Once they stood up, they started a forearm strike exchange, until Umino clocked Yoshi with an enzuigiri. Yoshi caught Umino off-guard with a lariat and dropped him with a fisherman buster for a nearfall. Umino countered Karma with an inside cradle for a close two count. Yoshi nailed Umino with a thrust kick, but Umino avoided Karma and laid him out with a lariat. Umino immediately dropped Yoshi with the Second Chapter to pick up the win.

WINNER: Shota Umino (6 pts) at 13:30 (***1/2)

(Pomares’ Analysis: Just a really fun encounter with both men going back-and-forth with similar strikes and moves. Yoshi-Hashi is one of the most reliable guys to have a strong match against anyone and once again prove it here. Good showing for Umino and Yoshi is starting what must be the losing streak that costs him the whole thing.)

(7) EL PHANTASMO (2) (w/Jado) vs. SHIGO TAKAGI (4) – B Block Match

They took turns hyping up the crowd, until Takagi attacked ELP from behind. They evaded each other’s moves and ELP nearly caught Takagi with the Sudden Death kick. ELP sent Takagi out of the ring with a headscissors takeover, followed by a plancha. ELP knocked Takagi off his feet with a thrust kick and crushed him with a Orihara moonsault. Back in the ring, ELP hit Takagi with a springboard Swanton and a Lionsault for a two count. They traded forearm strikes, until ELP caught Takagi with a springboard crossbody. Takagi avoided a Lionsault and stopped a suicide dive with a single forearm shot.

Takagi blocked a CR2 attempt on the apron, only for ELP to kick his abdomen. ELP tried to go for CR2 again, but Takagi shut him down with a Death Valley Driver on the apron. Takagi planted ELP with a superplex and a swinging neckbreaker for a two count. They clobbered each other with a quick series of strikes, until Takagi blasted ELP with a sliding Pumping Bomber. ELP managed to take Takagi down with the UFO, followed by a series of clotheslines. Takagi flattened ELP with a lariat to the back and put him down with Made in Japan for a nearfall. Takagi pummeled ELP with a load of elbow strikes, only for ELP to spike him with a poison rana.

ELP nailed Takagi with a lariat and dropped him with CR2 for a close two count. Takagi blocked Sudden Death and attacked ELP with a series of shots to the head, but ELP connected his Sudden Death kick. Takagi blocked the Thunder Kiss 86 with his knees and cracked ELP with a forearm strike to the head. Before ELP could react, Takagi hit him with a sitout powerbomb for another two count. Takagi blocked CR2 with a hurracarrana and knocked ELP off his feet with a Pumping Bomber, setting him up for a Takagi Driver 98 and a Pumping Bomber. ELP managed to kick out, only for Takagi to knock him out with the Last of the Dragon.

WINNER: Shingo Takagi (6 pts) at 14:27 (***1/2)

(Pomares’ Analysis: Another very good match between opponents that are very familiar with each other. I’m very surprised ELP lost and is more-or-less already out of the tournament. After they played the story that he was down on his luck last year, I actually thought they would keep him in the running a bit longer this year.)

(8) DRILLA MOLONEY (8) vs. KONOSUKE TAKESHITA (6) – B Block Match

They immediately started exchanging forearm strikes and shoulder tackles. Moloney clotheslined Takeshita out of the ring and Takeshied pulled him out, so they could continue their exchange. Takeshita drove Moloney into the guardrail and sent him over it with a running big boot. Before Moloney could react, Takeshita dropped Moloney with a suplex onto a bunch of chairs in the crowd. Takeshita planted Moloney with a DDT on the apron and tried to put him in a headlock, but Moloney bit his hand. Takeshita cornered Moloney with a bunch of knees to the face and chest. Moloney slapped Takeshita and sent him out of the ring with a dropkick, setting him up for a dropkick through the ropes.

Back in the ring, Takeshita avoided Gore and floored Moloney with a Xploder. Moloney withstood a lariat and shocked Takeshita with a brainbuster. Moloney knocked Takeshita off the top turnbuckle, but completely missed a diving elbow drop. Takeshita withstood a series of back elbows and laid Moloney out with a Blue Thunderbomb for a two count. Takeshita blocked Gore with a DDT, only for Moloney to counter his Power Drive Knee with a spinebuster. Moloney crushed Takeshita with a diving elbow drop for a two count. Takeshita countered the Drilla Killa with the Bastard Driver for a neafall.

They exchanged forearm shots, until Moloney collapsed off his feet. Takeshita bit Moloney’s head and tried to go for Gabe Kidd’s rebound lariat, but Moloney avoided it and hit one of his own. Moloney planted Takeshita with Gore, only for Takeshita to block the Drilla Killa and lay him out with a forearm blow to the head. Takeshita cracked Moloney with a Power Drive Knee, but Moloney evaded Raging Fire. Takeshita landed on his feet off a Drilla Killa attempt and beat Moloney with Raging Fire.

WINNER: Konosuke Takeshita (8 pts) at 14:01 (***3/4)

(Pomares’ Analysis: A great hard-hitting bout that really played into Gabe Kidd’s unfortunate injury to add a personal edge to it. Another great showing from Takeshita who has been one of the MVPs of the tournament and arguably Moloney’s best match so far.)

(9) ZACK SABRE JR (4) vs. THE GREAT-O-KHAN (6) – B Block Match

Both men started the match, trying to lock the other in submission holds, but couldn’t complete any. ZSJ knocked O-Khan down with a Guillotine Choke, transitioning it into a cross armbreaker. O-Khan managed to break the hold and put ZSJ in a leg lock, only for ZSJ to reach the ropes. ZSJ managed to pick O-Khan’s legs and tie up one of his arms, but O-Khan was able to roll into the ropes. O-Khan countered an Omoplata attempt with a pinning combination for a two count. O-Khan stopped a double wrist lock attempt and launched ZSJ away with a release German suplex.

ZSJ caught O-Khan with a Pele kick before both men hyper-extended each other’s arms and shut each other down with pump kicks. ZSJ blocked an abdominal stretch Claw and knocked O-Khan off his feet with an armbar. O-Khan knocked ZSJ down with a judo throw and a monkey flip, but ZSJ reversed a judo throw of his own. O-Khan laid ZSJ out with a Saito suplex, leaving both men down. ZSJ blocked a Mongolian Chop and hit O-Khan with an uppercut, only for O-Khan to plant him with a head-and-arm Triangle Choke. O-Khan dropped ZSJ with an uranage and locked in the head-and-arm Triangle Choke again.

ZSJ countered an Eliminator attempt with a Triangle Choke, but O-Khan was able to shut him down with a powerbomb. O-Khan attacked ZSJ with a series of Mongolian Chops before ZSJ responded with uppercuts. They blasted each other with running strikes, until O-Khan shut ZSJ with a straight punch to the ribs. ZSJ caught O-Khan with a Tornado DDT, only for O-Khan to counter the Zack Driver with an Eliminator for a nearfall. ZSJ shut O-Khan down with a forearm strike and a Penalty kick, but O-Khan shut him down again with a straight punch to the face. O-Khan bit ZSJ’s hand, until ZSJ kicked his hand away and put him down with the Zack Driver for a nearfall. ZSJ immediately put O-Khan in an armbar, transitioning it into a Triangle Choke. O-Khan tried to pick ZSJ’s face, but ZSJ was able to fully extend the armbar and force him to tap out.

WINNER: Zack Sabre Jr (6 pts) at 18:00 (****1/4)

(Pomares’ Analysis: A match heavy on technical wrestling that completely stood up against everything else on the card. ZSJ has proven to be one of O-Khan’s better matchups and one that matches his in-ring style very well. This was another fun showing between these two and a strong main event.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: Going in, I didn’t have much expectations for Day 10, but it might have been the most consistent show so far. Probably helps that there was no House of Torture shenanigans match. All of the tournament matches were genuinely fun to watch and ZSJ vs. O-Khan is the best Great-O-Khan match I’ve seen in a while. As for the block, they are really leaning into an everybody could win scenario by having so many people at 8 points and I think that could make for some really exciting final block nights.

You can contact me at mauriciopomares@gmail.com, on Twitter @PomiWrestling or on BlueSky @pomiwrestling.bsky.social