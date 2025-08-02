Digital Dabblings #47 – SUMMERSLAM! All the new July sets, 1/1 Sales and MORE!

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

By William M. Noetling – Specialist

Remember the Who’s Elite Survey is still taking responses, Click Here to Vote

The State of the App

So, I missed a date. Sorry about that. I got a little bogged down and there wasn’t much to talk about two weeks ago. My, how two weeks have changed things.

One thing I think that is setting in for virtually everyone who is playing the app is fatigue. Right now Topps is inundating us with far, far too many releases. And yet, those same releases aren’t yielding a whole lot to get excited about either.

So without actually telling us that they had a new framework of release schedules, they actually rolled it out several months ago, we just didn’t notice. OK I didn’t notice.



Of course we have to have something new to collect each and every day, and that’s not the problem. The problem is too many new releases and too many packs available that have too long odds.

We get a new One-off or wave of normal insert sets on Monday. This month it was Old School and Dash and the like. Then on Friday we get a major “box set” which is a bigger release. Sometimes it’s the PPV release, sometimes not. For example this week we got not only SummerSlam but we got Parchment too, both huge releases.

Then there’s the SummerSlam Event happening. We just got finished with the Evolution Event a few weeks ago, now we get one that lasts, let me check here, 21 days? I mean it’s a huge base set of 50 cards in 3 tiers, but come on Topps. It’s just a lot. Also the top two tiers are really hard to pull. I’ve completed the Rare set already and pulled just 4 of the super rares and none of the iconics. I must have restarted the event over 70 times by now.

Add to that it was the first of the month, so new VIP cards to chase, but it was also the end of the “Global Performers” Season, and the beginning of “Renowned Rookies”. Friday was a big day for Topps. I mean, it should be, it’s SummerSlam weekend!

SummerSlam

I have to admit something, SummerSlam is not one of my favorite PLEs. I’m not sure why, maybe because I thought it was a cop-out in 1988 to have a PPV without a title match (but then again Mania 1 didn’t have one…so my logic is weak).



Be that as it may, SummerSlam is one of the bigger sets in all of Topps Slam. It was the first major pay per view set ever released way back in 2016 and pretty much set the tone for what to expect for major sets. This year it’s more of the same, a huge base set, lots of tiers to chase and a metric tonne of 1/1s and other limited editions.

As to the card itself which kicks off very shortly after this is published, to me it looks very boring on paper, but could really deliver if certain matches are allowed to showcase their opponents skill sets. If not, well, could be a badly booked couple of nights.

My predictions:



Night 1:

Jade

Alexa and Charlotte

Sami

Roman & Jey

Randy & Jelly Roll

CM Punk

Night 2:

Naomi

Lyra

Jacob Fatu

Andrade & Ray Fenix

Dirty Dom

Cody Rhodes

I doubt anything that happens tonight and tomorrow will have that much of an impact on the app. Even if Tiffany Stratton does lose she will still retain her position as one of the top in demand women in the app, whereas Jade Cargill (our freatured image this time) with a win won’t really improve her station all that much, she’ll most likely be a shorter-term title holder for the next top-tier star to chase after (hmm…Becky perhaps? Bayley if she’s healthy?)

New Sets July 2025

Base Sets

Fourth of July Series 1 & 2 (150 Cards)

Red Lightning Series 1 & 2 (150 Cards)

Event/Prize Wheel/Season Reward Sets

Event – SummerSlam Orange Base (50 Cards, 3 vers. R to Icon, 1 Award)

Season Rewards – Renowned Rookies (20 cards, 4 vers. U to Icon) 1 Award

Prize Wheel Series 2 Base (10 cards, 2 vers. U & R), 1 Award Diamond Signature Crafting Exclusives (10 Cards, I), 1 Award Hoard Challenge Idol Card (1 card, 3 vers. U to SR) Hoard Reward Idols (1 card, 4 vers. I & L)



Topps Now

Night of Champions Weekend Base (6 cards, 5 vers. U to Leg) Poster (1 card, 2 vers. U & Leg)

Night of Champions Main Event (2 U Cards)

Evolution Weekend Base (3 cards, 5 vers. U. to Leg) Poster (1 card, 2 vers. U & Leg)



“Boxed” Insert Sets

Parchment Base (50 cards, 4 vers. U to I) 1 Award Relic (30 Cards, 3 vers. R to I) 1 Award Signature (30 Cards, 2 vers. SR to I) 1 Award LE Signature Motion (25 Cards, 2 vers. I & L) 1 Award LE Signature Relic (25 Cards, 2 vers. I & L) 1 Award



Merlin Base (20 cards, 7 variants [2 craft only], U to Leg) 1 Award Ageless Alchemy (15 cards, 3 vers. R to I), 1 Award Prophecy Fulfilled (15 cards, 3 vers. R to I), 1 Award Renaissance (15 cards, 2 vers. both L [50/75]), 1 Award Mystic Nights Bundle (7 cards, all vers.) 1 Award



Normal Insert Sets

Base (20 Cards, 2 vers. U and R) 1 Award Relic (10 Cards, 2 vers. R and SR) 1 Award Old School Signature (10 Cards, 2 vers. SR and I) 1 Award



Dash Base (15 Cards, 4 vers. U to I) 1 Award Signature (10 Cards, 4 vers. R to L) 1 Award

High Caliber Base (20 Cards, 3 vers. U to SR) 1 Award

WCW: Where the Big Boys Play Series 2 Studio Base (14 cards, 3 vers. U. to SR) 1 Award Action Base (14 cards, 3 vers. R. to icon) 1 Award

Enforcers (24 cards, 2 variants, R & Sr), 1 Award

Fourth of July Base (18 cards, 3 vers. U to SR), 1 Award Motion (18 cards, 3 vers. R to Icon), 1 Award



PLE Based Sets

SummerSlam Throwbacks Base (10 Cards, 2 vers. U & R), 1 Award Signature (10 Cards, 2 vers. R and SR), 1 Award



SummerSlam Base (50 cards, 4 vers. U to SR&LE L), 1 Award Classic Moments (14 cards, 4 vers. R to LE L) 1 Award Signature (25 cards, 3 vers. SR to LE LI) 1 Award Signature Mat Relic (25 Cards, 4 vers. I to LE L) 1 Award Motion Booklet (20 Cards, 2 vers. L & LE L) 1 Award Too Many 1/1s to list



EVOLUTION 2025 Base (58 cards, 3 vers. U to SR), 1 Award Then & Now Locket (20 cards, 3 vers. U to SR) 1 Award Signature (29 cards, 3 vers. R to I), 1 Award Dual Signature (14 cards, 3 vers. SR to L), 1 Award Classic Rivalries (8 cards, 3 vers. SR to L), 1 Award Predictors (4 cards, U)

Evolutionary Moments (Event Exclusive Set – 11 cards, 4 vers. U to I), 1 Award

Great American Bash Base (17 cards, 3 vers. U to SR), 1 Award Motion (17 cards, 3 vers. R to I), 1 Award



New Additions to Ongoing Sets

Monthly:

VIP

July (U Roxanne Perez, Rare-Naomi, SR-Liv Morgan)

August (U Trick Williams, Rare-Rusev, SR-Seth Rollins)

Ascendency

This is a monthly set that began in February – features 5 different cards, each a different rarity, in two colorways. One is always a coin only exclusive, the other is a diamond only version.

February – Cody Rhodes

March – Rhea Ripley

April – Triple H

May – Liv Morgan

June – CM Punk

July – Alexa Bliss

Daily:

Main Event Daily Sets

Each has two vers. (U & R) 5 Daily cards, 1 Award

Fourth of July

2010’s WWE Champions

Heatseekers

2000’s US Heavyweight Champions

SummerSlam Rewind



Thursday:

Legends (2 vers. U & R) 1 Award

Demolition

Technicians (2 vers. U & R) 1 Award

Iyo Sky

Natalya

Eddie Guerrero

Finn Balor (Set Ends)

Friday:

Free Pack Friday (2 variants, U & SR, 1 award)

7-4-25 Bret The Hitman Hart (series 2 ends)

7-11-25 Chris Sabin (series 3 begins)

7-18-25 Kelly Kelly

7-25-25 Tatum Paxley

8-1-25 Zaria

Sunday

Hidden Treasures (3 variants, Rare to Icon, 1 award)

Michin

Randy Orton

Charlotte Flair

Bron Brekker

Shinsuke Nakamura (Set Ends)

Icons of Attitude (3 variants, Rare to Icon, 1 award)

Chyna

Secondary Market Update

Here’s something I know you’ve all been waiting for, the comprehensive listing of all 1/1s sold on ebay thus far! The usual suspects appear here with monumental sales, Charlotte Flair and Hulk Hogan are the top sellers in terms of numbers sold. But Tiffany Stratton is the biggest winner with 3 cards in the top 10 and all over $400.

Pretty much any 1/1 is worth throwing up for at least $100 or best offer. If you managed to pull a female performer you can pretty much set your minimum.

All verified eBay Sales of 1/1s (data collected 3-1-25 to 8-2-25 from eBay and 130 Point)

Rank Performer Sold Price Date 1 Roxanne Perez $600 3-16-25 2 Lola Vice $600 4-11-25 3 Alexa Bliss $583 3-11-25 4 Tiffany Stratton $550 3-26-25 5 Tiffany Stratton $550 7-16-25 6 Tiffany Stratton $407 7-16-25 7 Charlotte Flair $400 3-7-25 8 The Rock $400 3-16-25 9 Charlotte Flair $388 3-25-25 10 Becky Lynch $311 3-8-25 11 Tatum Paxley $300 7-1-25 12 The Rock Booklet $300 7-31-25 13 Cora Jade $275 3-9-25 14 John Cena $275 3-11-25 15 Shawn Michaels $275 7-28-25 16 Hulk Hogan $268 3-14-25 17 John Cena $260 3-18-25 18 Lola Vice $250 3-8-25 19 Randy Orton $250 3-16-25 20 John Cena $250 7-22-25 21 The Fiend/Uncle Howdy $245 3-13-25 22 Hulk Hogan $244 3-17-25 23 Hulk Hogan $240 3-17-25 24 Charlotte Flair $220 3-10-25 25 Gigi Dolan $214 3-21-25 26 Cora Jade $209 3-11-25 27 Kelani Jordan $200 3-9-25 28 Gigi Dolan $200 3-11-25 29 ariana Grace $200 3-20-25 30 Kairi Sane $200 3-20-25 31 Lyra Valkyria $200 7-14-25 32 Charlotte Flair $200 7-25-25 33 Triple H $194 3-26-25 34 Miz $188 3-10-25 35 Hulk Hogan $180 3-10-25 36 Jimmy Uso $180 3-25-25 37 Dragon lee $175 5-11-25 38 Zelina Vega $175 6-30-25 39 Kofi Kingston $158 3-6-25 40 Lyra Valkyria $155 3-13-25 41 Sheamus $154 6-28-25 42 Kofi Kingston $150 3-8-25 43 AJ Styles $150 3-9-25 44 Mankind $150 3-17-25 45 Drew McIntyre $150 5-9-25 46 Izzi Dame $150 7-10-25 47 Lola Vice $130 3-12-25 48 Sonya Deville $128 3-24-25 49 Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa $125 6-30-25 50 Karman Petrovic $120 3-9-25 51 Randy Orton $120 3-13-25 52 Stone Cold Steve Austin $120 6-4-25 53 Uncle Howdy $114 3-13-25 54 Naomi $107 5-12-25 55 LA Knight $100 3-9-25 56 TommosA Ciampa $100 3-17-25 57 William Regal $100 6-28-25 58 Izzi Dame $100 7-9-25 59 Brian Pillman $100 5-14-25 60 Randy Orton 2021 $99 6-29-25 61 Nia Jax $86 7-31-25 62 Booker T $80 5-27-25 63 Chelsea Green $80 4-26-25 64 Chad Gable $80 6-12-25 65 Big Boss Man $80 8-1-25 66 Harlem Heat $76 5-12-25 67 Julius Creed $75 4-21-25 68 Ludwig Kaiser $70 6-29-25 69 Tank Ledger $67 4-25-25 70 Brutus Creed $50 6-29-25 71 Tavlon Heights $50 6-29-25 72 Kofi Kingston $45 3-7-25

As far as other non-elite cards are concerned, the market is still extremely robust. There are over 11,000 listings for Slam cards currently. The major change recently was of course the death of Hulk Hogan. There was an almost immediate effect with at least 30 of the 50+ Hogan singles that have sold on ebay in the last 90 days being sold ON the day he died. And those sales were definitely inflated due to the passing. It’s a common phenomenon when someone of note passes, so this isn’t surprising.

I’ll be shooting for the week of the 24th for the next column, until then if you have any comments, questions or concerns, send me an email to wmnoe@yahoo.com, or hit me up u/wmnoe on Reddit.com. Remember, I’m GRENDELSEN in the app if you wanna trade!