LECLAIR’S WWE SUMMERSLAM 2025 NIGHT 1 REPORT: Alt perspective, detailed coverage of Gunther vs. Punk, Reigns & Uso vs. Breakker & Reed, Stratton vs. Cargill, more

-Jets flew over MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey to cold open the show. Michael Cole talked over various wrestler arrival clips from earlier in the day, before tossing to an opening video package, narrated by Druski.

Michael Cole officially introduced the show, saying over 50,000 are expected to be in attendance. He said the weather is perfect – a breezy and clear 77 degrees.

-From the ring, Alicia Taylor introduced Cardi B. She marched down the long ramp to ringside, lip-syncing her song playing over the speakers. She said they’re making history with the first two-day Summerslam. “People are gonna be talking about this forever, welcome to Summerslam!” Fireworks exploded from the stage.

-The camera pulled back into a wide shot of the stadium, then faded to a shot of the concourse. Jey Uso was making his way through a collection of fans. His music hit, and he emerged into the lower bowl of the stadium and greeted his faithful. Cole said they’re kicking off the weekend with Main Event Jey Uso, who is finally getting to team with his cousin Roman Reigns again. Uso danced through the whole floor area, around the scaffolding and over the barricade to dap up Michael Cole and his broadcast partner, Wade Barrett. They introduced the Spanish announce team, seated to their left.

Jey paced around the ring as the crowd’s anticipation for Roman Reigns began to build. Roman confidently strode through the entrance way and raised a finger to the sky at the top of the ramp. Fireworks exploded around him. Jey raised a finger to the sky from the ring. Reigns adjusted the Ula Fala draped carefully around his neck and began his march. Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker entered together, with a music mashup. Reed still had Reigns’ Jordans tied around his neck. Paul Heyman walked in sync with his big men, just a step behind. Reed placed the shoes around Paul’s neck, and Heyman threw a mocking finger to the sky.

(1) ROMAN REIGNS & JEY USO vs. BRON BREAKKER & BRONSON REED (w/ Paul Heyman)

All four men stood in the ring as referee Chad Patton called for the opening bell. Roman Reigns worked Bronson Reed into the southeast corner and pummeled him. Jey Uso knocked Bron Breakker to the outside with a stiff uppercut. Jey looked to his cousin, then to the crowd, looking for an encore. Roman called for it and Jey’s music hit. Jey posed on the turnbuckle while Reigns kept watch. Reed and Breakker grabbed him by the feet and dragged him to the floor. Jey saw it occur, re-positioned himself and dove onto the pile. Reed recovered quickly and tossed Reigns into the steel steps. Jey and Bron headed to the ring.

After missing wildly with an uppercut attempt, Jey found himself on the receiving end of a charging Bron Breakker. His caught him with a big clothesline, turning the Yeet Man inside out. Breakker tagged in Reed, who slapped a hold on Uso. Meanwhile, Breakker got a head start around the ring and threw his body at Reigns. In the ring, Reed gave Uso a standing Senton, then dragged him to the corner and tagged in Bron.

A “we want Roman” chant built in MetLife as the match approached 4:00. Jey threw a few quick punches, but Breakker scooped him up and gave him a lay-out Powerslam for a cover and two count. Breakker did a few push-ups, then flexed for the crowd. Cole said he likes the strategy from Breakker and Reed early on, focusing on the vulnerable mid-section of Jey Uso. Barrett said that Jey may have had the toughest schedule of anyone in WWE in 2025. Reed tagged back in and continued to jab at Jey’s stomach. Reed mocked the crowd’s chant, then drove his knee into Jey’s gut. Uso tried to fight back, landing a couple punches and reaching toward his cousin. Reed easily cut him off.

“Look at Heyman, and the look of joy on his face,” Cole said. Paul looked like a proud papa. Reed and Breakker hit a double splash on Jey. Bron turned Jey over so he could see his cousin. Breakker began singing to Reigns in the tune of the crowd’s regular chant. Breakker tossed Uso into the air and drove both his knees into Jey’s mid-section. Jey rolled to the floor for a reprieve, but Breakker followed. He waited for Jey to steady himself against the announce desk, then pounced. Jey side-stepped. Breakker went crashing, knee first into the Spanish announce desk. Jey made a desperate crawl back into the ring and to his corner as the match approached 9:00. Jey side-stepped a charging Reed and tossed him to the floor. Uso made a leaping tag attempt, but Breakker caught him at the waist at the last moment, halting his momentum. Simultaneously, Reed ripped Reigns off the apron.

Reed continued to punish Jey after a tag. Barrett said Jey hadn’t thrown a punch in nearly five minutes. Uso ducked a clothesline and hooked Reed for a DDT. Both men were laid out. Reigns returned to the apron, arm outstretched. Reed and Breakker both crawled to their respective corners. Both made tags. “No!” Heyman gasped from ringside. Reigns toppled Breakker. He knocked Reed off the apron. He whipped Bron to the southwest corner and hit ten short-arm clotheslines. Breakker caught Roman with a back elbow out of the corner. Reigns shrugged it off and clotheslined Breakker to the floor.

Roman hit the ropes and threw his body clear over the top rope onto both Reed and Breakker below. He almost overshot them both. Reigns tossed Breakker back in the ring and pounded the mat. Reed leapt onto the apron. Roman gave him a Superman Punch. Bron rolled Reigns up for a two count. He followed with a quick rising knee. Bron pulled his straps down. Reed tagged in off his back. Breakker ran right into a Superman Punch. Bronson threw his body into Reigns before he could even stand up. Bronson cornered Reigns and splashed him in the corner. Uso tagged himself in. He caught Bronson with a pair of Enziguris. Jey went for a third kick, but Reed flew out of the corner and dropped him with a clothesline, then a Death Valley Driver for a cover and near fall at 14:20.

“Frustration starting to set in for the young Aussie,” Barrett claimed. Jey dragged his limp body to the floor to protect himself. Breakker shouted instructions to Reed. Bronson dove through the middle rope onto both Reigns and Uso. The camera panned slightly to show Bron Breakker sizing up his opponents. He clotheslined Reigns up and over the Spanish announce desk. Breakker posed on the desk to some boos. Reed retrieved Jey and tossed him inside before tagging in Breakker. Bronson hoisted Jey onto his shoulders and Bron climbed the ropes. They hit a Doomsday Bulldog for a cover and near fall.

Uso and Reigns tried to gather themselves out on the floor. Reed told Breakker, “just like Monday.” Bron charged at the cousins, looking to spear them through the barricade. Reigns picked him off with a Superman Punch. He gave Bron a taste of his own medicine, spearing him through the earmarked barricade. Reed still had control of Jey in the ring. He climbed to the top and called for a Tsunami. Reigns appeared and gave Reed a Superman Punch on the top rope. Reigns and Uso delivered the One-D to Reed. Jey covered, but Breakker flew in at the last moment to break it up at 19:00.

Everyone was down. The crowd began to sing to Roman again. Breakker was first to stir, clutching his abdomen. “I’m the leader now!” he told the jeering crowd. Breakker mounted Jey and fired off some punches. He pulled his straps back up just to take them down again. The crowd laughed. Breakker sized up Jey for a Spear. Roman shoved Jey out of the way and took the bullet himself. Uso gave Breakker a Superkick, then speared Reed. Jey followed up with an Uso Splash on Bronson for a cover and three count.

WINNERS: Jey Uso & Roman Reigns in 21:07

(LeClair’s Analysis: Fun opener. The match was relatively paint by numbers, but having two incredibly over babyfaces like Jey and Roman kick off a show in a hot angle is almost always going to produce the desired results. Breakker and Reed played the foils well, and I thought they’d done a decent job in the last couple of weeks making the two feel like a credible threat, even if the result seemed fairly obvious. The biggest story here seemed to be Reigns taking the bullet for Jey and the latter being the one to score the pin. Cole made sure to highlight it, too. This felt like a pretty pointed moment where Reigns, for perhaps the first time, intentionally took the back seat to his cousin.)

-Cole highlighted some celebrities seated at ringside, then tossed to a video package for the Women’s Tag Team title match.

Charlotte Flair was out first, receiving a modest reaction. When she threw her arms out atop the stage, Alexa Bliss’ music kicked in. She sauntered into view and to the side of her partner. Cole asked Wade if the pair had actually become friends. Barrett said they’d never admit but, “they certainly see something special in one another and may be starting to enjoy each other’s company.” Bliss and Flair slapped hands at ringside and posed in the ring. The tag team champions entered and posed for a retreating camera. Cole said that no woman in history has held tag team titles longer than Raquel Rodriguez.

(2) ROXANNE PEREZ & RAQUEL RODRIGUEZ (c) vs. CHARLOTTE FLAIR & ALEXA BLISS – WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match

“Woo!” chants filled the stadium. Alexa Bliss looked poised to begin the match, but Charlotte Flair wanted to talk about it. The distraction allowed Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez to attack and gain an instant advantage to begin the match. The referee got control quickly. Perez got a few shots in on Bliss, but Alexa fought back and made a quick diving tag to Charlotte. Flair took down Perez quickly, but ran into a hard right from Rodriguez from the apron. Perez tagged her in. Raquel slammed Flair’s head against the mat repeatedly, dressing her down in Spanish. Flair flipped over the turnbuckles off an Irish whip attempt. She kicked Perez to the floor, but then got caught with a Samoan Drop from Raquel.

The tag champions traded tags. Perez dropped Flair and covered her for a quick two count. “Count faster!” she told Jessika Carr. Roxanne stepped on Flair’s neck and used the ropes for leverage. She tagged in Raquel, who continued the beat down as the match crossed 3:00. Flair worked herself to vertical base and fought Raquel off with a jawbreaker, then a slam into the southwest turnbuckle. She caught Rodriguez with a ‘rana off the middle rope. Flair tagged in Bliss. Raquel tagged in Perez. Alexa took it to the champion with quick strikes. She hit a handspring Moonsault and covered for two. Bliss set up for Sister Abigail, but Perez raked her eyes. She went for a springboard Moonsault off the middle rope, but Bliss moved. Luckily for Perez, Raquel had tagged herself in. Bliss, unaware, went for Twisted Bliss. Perez got the knees up. Rodriguez slammed Bliss for a cover and two count.

Perez and Rodriguez worked together to clothesline Bliss repeatedly in the heel corner. Perez delivered a Russian Leg Sweep for a cover and two count just before 7:00. Roxanne pounded at Alexa’s upper back. She grabbed a draping chin lock and settled in. Bliss reached around blindly, face smothered. Perez felt her powering up, so she slammed her to the mat and tagged out. Rodriguez scooped Bliss into a Torture Rack position, but Alexa wiggled free into Sunset Flip position. Raquel tried to deliver an elbow, but Bliss moved. Raquel dropped Bliss with a clothesline on the latter’s spring up. She tagged in Roxanne, who held Bliss away from Flair.

Charlotte reached valiantly, screaming for a tag. Bliss gave Perez a twisting hair pull and made a leaping tag to the Queen. Flair leapt off the top rope and took out the champions with a cross body. She chopped Perez, then gave several to Raquel. The crowd “woo’ed” along. She hit a flipping clothesline to Rodriguez, then a Fallaway Slam to Perez. She kipped up to a decent reaction. Raquel booted her in the face. Flair shrugged it off and slammed the champion. She dragged the champions next to one another, ascended the northeast corner and delivered a Moonsault to both women, covering Rodriguez for a near fall just before 11:00.

Barrett said that Flair was closing in on something special, Charlotte tried to apply the Figure Four to Raquel, but Perez threw herself into Flair to break it up. Bliss swung at Raquel, but she ducked. Bliss elbowed Charlotte right in the face. Perez tossed Bliss to the floor. Raquel hit the Tejana Bomb. Perez tagged in and hit Pop Rocks. Perez covered, but Alexa flew in at the last moment with a neckbreaker on Perez to break it up. Alexa willed the crowd to life, then dragged her partner to the corner to tag.

Bliss entered the ring, legal now. Perez caught her in a roll up for a two count. Both women rolled to their feet. Bliss caught her with a hard elbow, then set up for Sister Abigail. Alexa caught Flair out the corner of her eye, ready to strike. Charlotte charged, but it was to give Rodriguez a boot the face, clearing the way. Bliss hit Sister Abigail and covered Perez for a three count.

WINNERS: Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss in 13:36 to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships

(LeClair’s Analysis: The closing minutes of this one were fun, but having two relatively standard tag team matches run back-to-back felt like a bit of a mistake. The middle of this kind of dragged, especially with such a similar “hot tag” formulaic layout. I continue to enjoy the pairing of Flair and Bliss, though. Barrett said it best, where just a few weeks ago the crowd was, at best, indifferent about Charlotte and are now buying into this new wrinkle in her character. Bliss has always had a very organic, strong connection with the crowd, and the goodwill she’s built can certainly help Flair in the long run. I doubt we’ve seen the last of this match-up, but it felt like giving this budding friendship a title run was the right move for the time being.)