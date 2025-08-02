WWE SUMMERSLAM RESULTS – NIGHT 1 (8/2): Gunther vs. CM Punk for World Title, Reigns & Jey vs. Breakker & Reed, Tiffany vs. Cargill, Jelly Roll & Orton vs. McIntyre & Logan Paul

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SUMMERSLAM NIGHT 1 RESULTS

AUGUST 2, 2025

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. AT MET LIFE STADIUM

STREAMED LIVE ON PEACOCK

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, EDITOR

Commentators: Michael Cole, Wade Barrett

[HOUR ONE]

-After Breland’s rendition of “God Bless America,” they showed an aerial view of the stadium.

-Wrestlers were shown arriving including Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, Randy Orton, Jelly Roll, Gunther, and C.M. Punk.

-After a video package featured comedian Druski introducing the event, Michael Cole introduced the show and touted the big crowd of “over 50,000” in the stadium (it looked great) and the great weather.

-The host for the evening, Cardi B, came out to the ring and gushed about Summerslam being a big deal.

(1) ROMAN REIGNS & JEY USO vs. BRONSON REED & BRON BREAKKER (w/Paul Heyman)

Jey made his entrance through the crowd first. Then Reigns. Cole and Barrett talked about Reed and Breakker seeing taking down Roman and Jey as their key to the kingdom. The bell rang 20 minutes into the hour. After the match began, Jey and Reigns had an advantage. Jey called for his music to play. As he danced to his music, the heel duo recovered and took over (making Jey and Reigns look totally foolish for the sake of “a fun moment for the fans.”) Reed whipped Reigns into the ringside steps as Breakker went on the attack on Jey inside the ring. When Reigns stood up at ringside, Breakker charged at him and shoulder tackled him at 4:00. At 9:00, Jey pulled himself up at ringside next to the announce table. Breakker leaped off the ring apron toward him, but Jey moved. Heyman checked on him. Jey crawled back into the ring and leaped to tag Reigns, but Reed yanked Reigns of the ring apron. Breakker then went back on the attack on Jey. A minute later, Jey managed to dive and tag in Reigns who went on the attack on Breakker to cheers. Reigns battered Breakker with clotheslines in the corner and then clotheslined him over the top rope. Reigns then ran and flip dove over the top rope and overshot both Reed and Breakker and sorta blockbustered them as he flipped mid-air and landed safely, but not without some concern he might not. Back in the ring he knocked Reed off the ring apron with a Superman Punch. Breakker hit Reigns from behind, then lowered his straps. As Breakker set up a running spear, Reigns countered. Reed, though, was technically legal and he attacked Reigns. Reigns tagged out to Jey. Reed landed a Death Valley Driver for a two count at 15:00. Reed then dove to ringside on both Reigns and Jey. Breakker then sprinted and clotheslined Reigns onto and over the Spanish announce table. Breakker walked on top of the table and gloated to the crowd. Breakker landed a top rope bulldog on Jey as Reed had him lifted on his shoulders. Breakker then charged at Reigns at ringside, but Reigns met him with a Superman Punch. Reigns then speared Breakker through a barricade at ringside. Heyman, by the way, had Reigns’s sneakers hanging around his neck by their tied-together laces. Reed then yelled “Tsunami!” When he climbed, Reigns knocked him down with a Superman Punch. Reigns and Jey came back with a 1D on Reed. Breakker broke up the cover. Breakker went for a spear on Jey, but Roman shoved Jey out of the path and then absorbed the Breakker spear instead. Jey then went on the attack on Reed and landed an Uso Splash for the clean win. They cut to a fuming Heyman backing up the entrance aisle, yelling at Reigns. Cole the massive story developing was that Reigns put himself in harm’s way and sacrificing him for his cousin. Barrett said he had never put his body on the line for family or faction-mates in the past. Barrett said that’s why Reigns has been successful, because he was focused on his own success. Barrett asked if he was getting soft. WINNERS: Roman & Jey in 22:00. (Keller’s Analysis: Nice crowd-pleasing opener with a feel-good finish. It was a standard timeless tag match formula working toward a big hot tag and coming up short at first with a lot of big signature spots mixed in before the finish.)