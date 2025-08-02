FREE PODCAST 8/2 – WKPWP Interview Classic (5 Yrs Ago): Blunt talk on racism in wrestling with Justin Credible in reaction to Hogan comments, how Austin beat the WWE system, Reigns push, Cena’s strengths (127 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from five years ago (7-30-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller interviews Justin Credible with some blunt talk on racism in wrestling in reaction to Hulk Hogan racist comments surfacing, how Steve Austin beat the WWE system of scripted promos or being edited on taped show, Roman Reigns’ struggles, John Cena’s strength, and much more with live callers.

