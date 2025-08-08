FREE PODCAST 8/7 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Keller & Powell & McNeill talk early NXT, Carlito-TNA prospects, Nexus’s credibility against Team WWE, Summerslam’s main event strength, more (180 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from July 27 and 28, 2010.

On the July 27, 2010 episode, PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell, they take live calls for one hour discussing primarily last night’s Raw including the dissension in Team Cena, John Morrison’s characters’s future, Wade Barrett, and more. Then in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow they spend 25 minutes on the very latest developments in the TNA-ECW angle from this week’s tapings, how the previous week’s Impact played out, Tommy Dreamer’s new influence, and what happens next.

Then on the July 28, 2010 episode, PWTorch editor Wade Keller and co-host PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill, they take live calls on a wide range of subjects including NXT, TNA’s increased talent budget leading to nothing, Carlito’s prospects of catching on with TNA, Nexus’s credibility against WWE’s Team, and more. In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, McNeill and Keller discuss the Summerslam tri-main-events, possible match quality and match outcomes, and what might fill in the undercard.

