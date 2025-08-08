WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (8/8): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Friday, August 8, 2025

Where: Montreal, Quebec at Bell Centre

How To Watch: USA Network

Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 12,964 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 22,114 spectators when configured for basketball.

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Cody Rhodes to appear

John Cena to appear

Visit this website during Smackdown for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.

LAST WEEK’S SMACKDOWN RESULTS: WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (8/1): Corbridge’s report on John Cena & Cody Rhodes faceoff, Giulia vs. Zelina Vega for U.S Title, Priest vs. Black, Jelly Roll appearance, Summerslam hype

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Ivy Nile on the Titan Games, learning from Chad Gable, her match with Rhea Ripley, her dream matches