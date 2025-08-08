VIP PODCAST 8/7 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Lesnar’s return, Hogan testimony at McMahon steroid trial, WWE-ESPN, Jade’s future, Hogan-Gawker, more (129 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

How could Hulk Hogan have actually double-crossed the prosecution in the steroid trial given how immunity processes usually work, with insight into what likely happened regarding cross-examination that caught the prosecutors off guard

What really went wrong with the NWO themed hour of Nitro and could the concept have worked?

Would Hogan have beaten Gawker in court if the racist comments had been released rather than the sexual footage, or if both were released together?

Why did Vince McMahon position himself as the lead announcer for so long in the WWF?

Has WWE become a “morally bankrupt company”? This includes Todd’s pushback on some of the backlash against WWE bringing Lesnar back, even though he personally would have voted against brining him back

Why didn’t C.M. Punk just leave the ring instead of letting Seth Rollins beat him up and cash in?

Why did that crowbar not get used during most of the Becky Lynch-Lyra Valkyria match?

Are there any pro wrestling products together that adhere to more logic?

What are the top three “Japanese slimeball wrestling returns” in history?

Some additional thoughts on the ESPN-WWE deal regarding pricing compared to Peacock

Is there such a thing as having “too many Latino stars”?

Is it surprising Bruce Prichard and Michael Hayes still have jobs in WWE?

Are non-sports fans the biggest “victims” in this new WWE-ESPN deal?

Is there truth to the reporting about heat on MVP backstage in WWE?

Shouldn’t there be more blowback against WWE bringing Lesnar back?

Does WWE hate U.S. fans given how segmented viewing is across so many platforms now?

Could WWE Underground have worked out somehow?

Is Lesnar going to be the last straw for some WWE fans?

Is is premature and inaccurate to say WWE is already experiencing a business downturn for some booking decisions this year?

What’s next for Jade Cargill?

What will the actual fallout be for WWE bringing Lesnar back?

What is the length of time a wrestler should be given to get over before giving up on them, with Karrion Kross as an example?

