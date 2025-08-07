FREE PODCAST 8/7 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Retribution ransack Smackdown and was it Antifa-inspired, Mandy’s soccer mom haircut, Riddle-Sheamus (104 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show from five years ago (8-7-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch’s Rich Fann to discuss the Retribution ransacking Smackdown and whether WWE could be trusted to run an angle that resembled then then-current events on the streets of the United States this summer, Mandy Rose’s soccer mom haircut, Matt Riddle vs. Sheamus, Big E’s mission statement, Braun Strowman resurfaces (see what I did there?) and says he doesn’t care about Alexa Bliss as he promises revenge on The Fiend, Stephanie McMahon tells Bayley and Sasha Banks what she has in mind for them at Summerslam, and more.

