VIP PODCAST 8/7 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): WWE PLEs moving to ESPN, Lesnar backlash, New Japan G1 so far, Summerslam fallout, Cena’s turn, TV reviews (97 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, the following topics are covered:
- Thoughts on the new WWE-ESPN deal moving PLEs in the U.S. away from Peacock next year including some misconceptions which fans this will be good for and bad for
- A review of the New Japan G1 matches over the last week and current standings
- Reviews of last Friday’s WWE Smackdown including John Cena’s babyface turn(back) and Raw’s Summerslam fallout episode
- Review of NXT including the ridiculous refrigerator segment
- A review of AEW Collision including the excess on display in the Dustin Rhodes vs. Kyle Fletcher match for the TNT Title
- AEW Dynamite review
- The latest from UFC
