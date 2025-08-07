News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 8/7 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): WWE PLEs moving to ESPN, Lesnar backlash, New Japan G1 so far, Summerslam fallout, Cena’s turn, TV reviews (97 min.)

August 7, 2025

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, the following topics are covered:

  • Thoughts on the new WWE-ESPN deal moving PLEs in the U.S. away from Peacock next year including some misconceptions which fans this will be good for and bad for
  • A review of the New Japan G1 matches over the last week and current standings
  • Reviews of last Friday’s WWE Smackdown including John Cena’s babyface turn(back) and Raw’s Summerslam fallout episode
  • Review of NXT including the ridiculous refrigerator segment
  • A review of AEW Collision including the excess on display in the Dustin Rhodes vs. Kyle Fletcher match for the TNT Title
  • AEW Dynamite review
  • The latest from UFC

View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025