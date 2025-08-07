VIP PODCAST 8/7 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): WWE PLEs moving to ESPN, Lesnar backlash, New Japan G1 so far, Summerslam fallout, Cena’s turn, TV reviews (97 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

In part one of this week's episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, the following topics are covered:

Thoughts on the new WWE-ESPN deal moving PLEs in the U.S. away from Peacock next year including some misconceptions which fans this will be good for and bad for

A review of the New Japan G1 matches over the last week and current standings

Reviews of last Friday’s WWE Smackdown including John Cena’s babyface turn(back) and Raw’s Summerslam fallout episode

Review of NXT including the ridiculous refrigerator segment

A review of AEW Collision including the excess on display in the Dustin Rhodes vs. Kyle Fletcher match for the TNT Title

AEW Dynamite review

The latest from UFC

