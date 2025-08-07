FREE PODCAST 8/7 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Machado & Meyers talk Summerslam hype, Gunther vs. Punk, motivators, more (114 min.)

News Ticker

August 7, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” Javier Machado and Mike Meyers acknowledge:

  • All of Summerslam including hype, or lack thereof.
  • Are two night PLEs diluting the product?
  • Overexplaining; problematic or necessary evil?
  • Uneven Summerslam nights.
  • Gunther vs. Punk; Javier celebrates a cash-in.
  • Things that motivate people, whether you think them silly or not.
  • Megadeth.
  • Orton & Jelly Roll vs. McIntyre & Logan Paul, and celebrity matches.
  • Zayn vs Kross; is Kross done?
  • Queen.
  • Cena vs. Cody, the turn, and Lesnar.
  • Solo vs. Fatu and wasted potential.
  • WWE booking for the “viral” moment.
  • …and more.
  • …much more.

