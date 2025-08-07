FREE PODCAST 8/7 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Machado & Meyers talk Summerslam hype, Gunther vs. Punk, motivators, more (114 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” Javier Machado and Mike Meyers acknowledge:
- All of Summerslam including hype, or lack thereof.
- Are two night PLEs diluting the product?
- Overexplaining; problematic or necessary evil?
- Uneven Summerslam nights.
- Gunther vs. Punk; Javier celebrates a cash-in.
- Things that motivate people, whether you think them silly or not.
- Megadeth.
- Orton & Jelly Roll vs. McIntyre & Logan Paul, and celebrity matches.
- Zayn vs Kross; is Kross done?
- Queen.
- Cena vs. Cody, the turn, and Lesnar.
- Solo vs. Fatu and wasted potential.
- WWE booking for the “viral” moment.
- …and more.
- …much more.
