TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS (8/7): Hendry vs. Ali, Jayne vs. Ash, Maclin vs. Something

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS

AUGUST 7, 2025

KINGSTON, RI AT RYAN CENTER

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

-Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-Clips from last week’s show.

-“Cross the Line” open.

-Trick Williams walked to the ring to cut a promo. He bragged about his recent wins and insulted some of the wrestlers. Moose’s music played and he walked to the ring. Trick called him a bobblehead. Moose hit him and they brawled. Trick escaped a spear. Fans chanted “Moose”, as Trick left up the ramp.

-Gabby LaSpisa interviewed Gia Miller. Gia thanked everyone who reached out to her as she recovered from her beating from Tessa Blanchard. She said that her patience has run out with Tessa’s pettiness. Gia said if Tessa tried to attack her again, she would f’n kill her (she was bleeped). Gia thanked Gabby for filling in but said she had it from here.

Gia then interviewed Joe Hendry, who talked about his upcoming match with Mustafa Ali. [c]

-Footage of Steve Maclin doing promotional work for a Rhode Island soccer team.

-Mike Santana approached Sami Callihan backstage and agreed to a match at Emergence. The Northern Armory walked up. Eric Young said maybe it was a time for Sami to hang it up. Eric said that Santana failed TNA by not winning the title at Slammiversary. Santana wanted to fight, but Sami said he wasn’t worth it.

-Frankie Kazarian joined the commentary team at ringside. He said that he had a paper signed by Carlos Silva that said he could be on commentary.

(1) STEVE MACLIN (c) vs. JAKE SOMETHING — TNA International Title match

They traded the advantage early before clotheslining each other to the mat. They got to their feet and traded punches. Maclin did a dive to the floor on Jake. They brawled on the floor and the apron and got counted out. Security broke up the fight. Maclin did a dive over the top rope onto the pile of security and Jake. The fight continued on the ramp.

WINNER: No contest in 4:00.

-Steph De Laner and Mance Warner knocked on Santino Marella’s door, but he wasn’t in. Steph dragged Mance in the room. [c]

-Cedric Alexander cut a backstage promo saying how he was a longtime fan of the X Division and its competitors. He challenged Leon Slater. Cedric said he is in his prime and vowed to win the title.

(2) LEI YING LEE & XIA BROOKSIDE vs. THE ELEGANCE BRAND (M & Heather by Elegance w/The Concierge)

Lee and Xia hit a dropkick at the start. Lee and Xia used teamwork to get the early advantage. Lee suplexed M and clotheslined her over the top rope. Lee suplexed M again. Heather attacked Lee on the outside, which turned the tide for her team. Heather worked on Lee’s arm. [c]

Lee eventually made the hot tag to Xia. Xia got a two count on M after a Russian Leg Sweep. All four wrestlers brawled. Lee caught M with a kick and an airplane spin into a cutter and got the pin.

WINNERS: Lei Ying Lee & Xia Brookside in 12:00.

-This week’s Injury Report featured KC Navarro, the Home Town Man, Joe Hendry, and Mustafa Ali.

-Santino was talking to Arianna Grace. He opened the door to his office, and it was implied that he accidentally walked in on Steph and Mance. Santino and Grace were disgusted. Santino said this wasn’t National Geographic and said there would be consequences. Santino and Grace stormed off, but not before Santino took another disgusted peek. [c]

-In the dressing room, Ash by Elegance yelled at the Elegance Brand for losing. Ash threw them out and said she needed to focus on Jacy Jayne.

-First Class came to the stage for an “emergency” episode of the First Class Penthouse. KC Navarro took a serious tone. He talked about almost winning the tag team titles at Slammiversary. He said he reaggravated his knee injury in that match and would need ACL surgery. AJ Francis said that like the NFL, it was next man up. Fans booed. He introduced Rich Swann.

AJ made KC hold the mic for Swann. Swann said he would help AJ turn TNA into TNAJ Francis. AJ said that KC’s services were no longer needed. AJ said that KC was always a substitute. KC said he earned his spot here. He said he took the hits for AJ. He cut a fired-up promo saying he fought in the Slammiversary match against doctor’s orders. AJ said that he carried KC. AJ taunted KC for always losing and costing Trick the match last week. AJ pulled KC’s crutches and said he was glad he tore his ACL. AJ told KC to leave and said he never deserved to be here. AJ concluded the segment. KC looked on as AJ and Swann celebrated.

(3) MARA SADE vs. VICIOUS VICKI

Mara had the early offense. Vicki made a brief comeback. Mara took out a lollipop and licked it. Mara hit the Finish Her (a variation of a piledriver) and got the pin. [c]

WINNER: Mara Sade in 2:00.

-Clips of Joe Hendry appearing on NXT and challenging Charlie Dempsey, and Moose showing up to face Oba Femi, Trick Williams, and Je’von Evans.

(4) JACY JAYNE (c) vs. ASH BY ELEGANCE (w/The Concierge) — TNA Knockouts Title match

They traded the advantage early. A couple of minutes into the match, Masha Slamovich ran in and attacked Ash. Fatal Influence ran in and attacked Masha. The Elegance Brand joined the fight. Xia Brookside and Lei Ying Lee ran in next. The Iinspiration joined the fight as well. Masha, Xia, Lee, and The Iinspiration ran off the Elegance Brand and Fatal Influence, as the Iinspiration’s music played.

WINNER: No contest in 2:00.

-Matt and Jeff Hardy backstage promo. They said that Santino would be announcing their opponents for Emergence. They said their job was to make TNA as great as possible. [c]

-Santino walked to the stage to announce matches for Emergence. He said that Steve Maclin would face Jake Something in a No DQ match for the International Title. He announced that Mike Santana would face Sami Callihan. The four tag teams in the previous segment would face each other. He called out Nic and Ryan Nemeth.

Santino said they would not get their tag team title rematch at Emergence. Santino suspended Nic for attacking the Home Town Man last week. He said the Rascalz would face the Hardys at Emergence. Ryan said he had lots of lawyers, and he would sue Santino. Santino said that Ryan would face the Home Town Man at Emergence.

-Mustafa Ali and his entourage walked to the ring for the main event, followed by Joe Hendry’s entrance. [c]

(5) JOE HENDRY vs. MUSTAFA ALI (w/Order 4)

Hendry took Ali to the mat early. Fans were solidly behind Hendry. Ali regrouped and consulted with Order 4. Hendry gave Ali a delayed suplex. Hendry suplexed Ali and Ali regrouped on the outside. Hendry chopped Ali on the outside. Hendry was distracted by Order 4 on the outside, leading to Ali catching him with a dive. Ali put Hendry in a chinlock. [c]

Hendry made a comeback on Ali. Hendry fought Order 4 on the floor. Back in the ring, Hendry gave Ali an Olympic Slam for a two count. Hendry fought some of the Secret Service and threw them out of the ring. Hendry gave Ali a cutter and a Standing Ovation. Tasha Steelz pulled the referee out of the ring as she was giving the count.

The Great Hands attacked Hendry while the referee was still down. Hendry escaped the 450 splash. Hendry fought off the Great Hands. Hendry powerbombed Ali and gave him the Attitude Adjustment. A new referee came in and counted to two before Ali kicked out. Tasha held onto Hendry’s leg. Ali threw Hendry out of the ring. Agent Zero booted Hendry and threw him back in the ring. Ali hit the 450 splash and got the pin.

WINNER: Mustafa Ali in 18:00.