VIP PODCAST 8/11 – Everything with Rich & Wade: TKO’s WWE-ESPN and UFC-Paramount+ ramifications, Nick Khan’s corporate culture, Cody feeling disrespected, more (65 min.)

TKO’s WWE-ESPN and UFC-Parmaount+ ramifications

Nick Khan’s corporate culture

Paul Heyman’s defense of rehiring Brock Lesnar

Paul Levesque lacking media relations savvy

Cody saying he felt disrespected in AEW leading to departure

AEW viewership boost last week and perspective on where it fits into the overall state and future of AEW

