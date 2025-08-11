News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 8/11 – Everything with Rich & Wade: TKO’s WWE-ESPN and UFC-Paramount+ ramifications, Nick Khan’s corporate culture, Cody feeling disrespected, more (65 min.)

August 11, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich discuss these topics:

  • TKO’s WWE-ESPN and UFC-Parmaount+ ramifications
  • Nick Khan’s corporate culture
  • Paul Heyman’s defense of rehiring Brock Lesnar
  • Paul Levesque lacking media relations savvy
  • Cody saying he felt disrespected in AEW leading to departure
  • AEW viewership boost last week and perspective on where it fits into the overall state and future of AEW

