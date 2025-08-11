WWE RAW PREVIEW (8/11): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Monday, August 11, 2025

Where: Quebec City, Quebec at Centre Videotron

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 8,771 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 10,256. The arena has a capacity of 20,396 spectators when configured for concerts.

How To Watch: Live on Netflix

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Sami Zayn vs. Rusev

Becky Lynch vs. Maxxine Dupri – Women’s Intercontinental Championship match

Naomi vs. Iyo Sky – Women’s World Championship match

CM Punk to appear

Visit this website during Raw for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.

LAST WEEK’S RAW RESULTS: WWE RAW RESULTS (8/4): Keller’s report on Summerslam fallout, Rusev vs. Sheamus, plus Becky Lynch, Charlotte, Alexa Bliss

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: TKO executives comment on UFC and Paramount deal, label pay-per-view as an antiquated model